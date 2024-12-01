Now that it’s officially the holiday season, horror fans will be breaking out all their favorite Christmas-themed nightmares. The holiday horror film has become its own sub-genre over the decades thanks to a vast catalog that includes Black Christmas, Christmas Evil, Better Watch Out, and Anna and the Apocalypse. However, one of the darkest subgenre's darkest films remains 1984’s Silent Night, Deadly Night. The slasher’s legacy has been kept alive thanks to a handful of sequels and physical media releases. Yet it's still one of the few 80s classics that hasn’t come to the 4K format. That’s about to change as Scream Factory is releasing Silent Night, Deadly Night on 4K to honor the franchise’s frosty 40th anniversary this December.

Scream Factory will be releasing two different editions. There’s the normal 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition of the film that features a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack. The slipcover bears the iconic poster art for Silent Night, Deadly Night which sees the slasher’s killer Santa coming out of the snow-covered chimney with a dreaded ax. Just like Scream Factory’s previous Blu-ray release, this edition will feature both the theatrical and unrated cuts. The original theatrical version is the only one that will be featured on a 4K disc. However, the unrated cut will be receiving an updated 4K transfer on its Blu-ray disc.

The other nice, albiet more expensive, edition comes with the new novelization of Silent Night, Deadly Night by author Armondo Muñoz. There will also be new special features for both releases. This includes an audio commentary with author Amanda Reyes and The Hysteria Continues Podcast and an interview with producer Scott Schneid titled "The Night He Came Home... For Christmas: Creating Silent Night, Deadly Night".

What Is ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ About?

Close

Silent Night, Deadly Night follows a young man named Billy who spent the last decade in an orphanage with his little brother after he witnessed his parents get murdered by a man dressed up as a mall Santa Claus. That left Billy traumatized and understandably left cold by the holiday season. Yet even with his dark past, he seemed to have adjusted well and is a model young man for his peers. However, that is until he gets a job at a local toy store where he’s required to dress up as Santa for the kids. That makes Billy snap and go on a murderous rampage in town, punishing all the “naughty” people in his way. Like many horror films of its time, especially ones involving Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night was a very controversial film. That’s with its goriest moments being heavily censored.

The film’s theatrical release would be shortened significantly as a result, but that wouldn’t stop this film from becoming iconic and starting a franchise. The original series would get four sequels throughout the 80s and 90s alongside a remake simply titled Silent Night in 2012. The franchise has been dormant ever since. That being said, to the joy of the horror community, a new film is in the works from Cineverse for a 2025 holiday release. That name should sound familiar because they’re the indie studio behind the recent blood-soaked Terrifier films. The last film in that franchise was very heavily inspired by Silent Night, Deadly Night, given it was a Christmas slasher.

When Does ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’s 4K Release?

Silent Night, Deadly Night on 4K is decking the halls on December 10, 2024. You can pre-order both versions on Scream Factory’s website for $34.99 USD and $64.98 each. The trailer can be viewed below.