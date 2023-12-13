The Big Picture Silent Night, Deadly Night was a controversial Christmas horror film released in 1984 that shocked and offended many viewers.

The film's graphic violence and gory scenes, including sexual assault and brutal killings, led to widespread protests from parents groups and criticism from film critics.

Despite the backlash, the controversy surrounding the film actually helped to make it more popular, leading to its cult status and the release of multiple sequels in the Silent Night, Deadly Night franchise.

'Tis the season to be jolly, but for horror fans, it's time to dust off your favorite horror films set during the holidays. Eli Roth's Thanksgiving looks like it'll be added to the list of many for years to come, but it's Christmas when we get some of our best horror, from Black Christmas to Gremlins. There's something about the contrast of such a fun holiday with sheer horror, and even the way we tap into Christmas' bad side, that makes the holidays ripe for fear. In late 1984 came a new Christmas horror movie called Silent Night, Deadly Night. Its plot, about a guy who dresses up as Santa Claus and goes on a killing spree, seems tame by today's standards, but 40 years ago, it was considered shocking and offensive to a large part of America. Some were so outraged that they organized protests, and the film was quickly pulled from theaters. That only helped to make Silent Night, Deadly Night more popular than ever.

'Silent Night, Deadly Night' Is One of the Goriest Christmas Horror Films

Silent Night, Deadly Night, directed by Charles Sellier, was another 80s slasher attempting to cash in on the popularity of John Carpenter's Halloween, so much so that its tagline was, "You've made it through Halloween, now try and survive Christmas." It tells the story of another crazed holiday killer, this time a young man named Billy Chapman (Robert Brian Wilson). At the age of five, he witnessed his parents being killed during a brutal carjacking by a man in a Santa Claus suit. Billy and his brother were then put in an orphanage. Now, Billy is 18 and working at a department store at Christmastime. When Billy is made to dress up as Santa at the store, his childhood memories come back, and Billy snaps, going on a murderous rampage.

Silent Night, Deadly Night wasn't the first Christmas horror movie. It had certainly been done before. Bob Clark's Black Christmas, which came a decade earlier, is a better and more popular film, but while both have an antagonist named Billy, they are completely different. Silent Night, Deadly Night wasn't the first horror film with a killer Santa either (Tales From the Crypt and Christmas Evil had done it previously), and it wasn't even the only Christmas-themed subgenre release in 1984. The summer of that year had belonged to Joe Dante's Gremlins.

What sets Silent Night, Deadly Night apart from those other films is how graphically violent and gory it is. The murder of Billy's mother involves her being sexually assaulted and having her throat slit by the madman in the Santa suit. Billy himself decapitates a kid riding his sled and buries an axe in a cop's chest. The most famous kill involves Billy breaking into a home and impaling a naked horror icon Linnea Quigley on deer antlers hanging from a wall, creating one of the genre's most memorable moments. Not everyone appreciated it though.

Parents Protested 'Silent Night, Deadly Night's Scary TV Ads

Silent Night, Deadly Night was released in theaters on November 9, 1984. It arrived not only with a clever tagline and a creepy poster showing Santa's arm sticking out of a chimney holding an axe but with a lot of controversy. It was risky enough to have a movie about a killer Santa Claus, but this wasn't some small, direct-to-VHS film no one noticed. Silent Night, Deadly Night was given a wide theatrical release by Tri-Star Pictures. That meant there were many ads hyping it up, including TV spots kids could see which showed Billy in his Santa suit being naughty. Those spots had the misfortune of airing during wholesome family shows in the early evening, like Little House on the Prairie. Imagine sitting down to watch that with your family and on comes a commercial promoting Silent Night, Deadly Night? It had families in an uproar.

Parents groups from all over the country protested, but the loudest might have been in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when the ads had aired during a Packers game. A local TV station was flooded with complaints, and not long after, the ads were taken down from all the city's TV stations. Public outrage didn't get the movie pulled from theaters straight away though, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was told at the time, most companies "had a binding contract to show the movie for at least one week."

Milwaukee mother Kathleen Eberhardt called Silent Night, Deadly Night "absolutely disgusting. I was fuming. Something has to be done." Her group, Parents Against Movie Madness, got together to protest outside Milwaukee theaters when the movie came out, leading to coverage from the CBS Evening News and People magazine. Even actor Mickey Rooney gave his two cents after he saw the TV ad for the film, saying, "How dare they! "I'm all for the first amendment, but . . . don't give me Santa Claus with a gun going to kill someone. The scum who made that movie should be run out of town."

Siskel and Ebert Called 'Silent Night, Deadly Night' "Sick and Sleazy"

Image via Tribune Entertainment

Mickey Rooney wasn't the only big name to criticize Silent Night, Deadly Night. Famed critics Gene Siskel and Robert Ebert went after it too. While it's no surprise that the two would hate a horror movie (you should read their vitriol for the Friday the 13th franchise), they were especially harsh on this one during their At the Movies TV show. Gene Siskel mentioned the Milwaukee protests, and said of Silent Night, Deadly Night, "it's sick and sleazy and mean-spirited." He said "shame on you" to the people who made it, and then went on to name the writer, director, and producer in an attempt to publicly shame them. "You people have nothing to be proud of," he said. "Your profits truly are blood money." He called it one of the two most contemptible films he'd ever seen, along with I Spit on Your Grave. All the backlash worked. Silent Night, Deadly Night had an okay opening weekend, making $1.4 million, enough to put it in eighth place. That's not so impressive, but it did beat out another horror movie that opened the same day, a little gem called A Nightmare on Elm Street. In its second week, Silent Night, Deadly Night made just $782,600 before it was pulled from theaters.

A year later, however, it was re-released, and in its marketing, chose to play up the controversy. One TV spot included the lines, "The movie that shocked America, outraged Hollywood, and frightened the government." Leading up to the release, producer Ira Richard Bomback, who had been name-shamed by Gene Siskel, told Entertainment Tonight that the famed critics had only gone after his film for ratings. "Shame on you, Siskel, and shame on you, Ebert, because I don't believe you." he said. "I think it was the height of hypocrisy for them to take that attitude. If they genuinely were horrified at the picture, they know very well that the most effective thing they could've done was to not review the picture."

'Silent Night, Deadly Night' Is Now a Six-Film Franchise

Image via Silent Night Releasing Corporation

During the 1984 protests, one of the organizers, Karen Knowles, was quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as telling Good Morning America, "If they don't make any money on this sort of film, maybe they won't make any more like it." That, of course, didn't happen. Slashers ruled the 1980s, and if you're offended by them, there are so many much worse than Silent Night, Deadly Night.

If anything, the protests only helped the movie. Tell someone a movie is so extreme that it must be pulled from theaters, that you must be banned from watching it, and it's bound to make many much more curious to the point that they now want to see it. Silent Night, Deadly Night is an average slasher movie, but publicity helped it reach cult status. It even helped launch a franchise. There have been six Silent Night, Deadly Night movies over the years, with each one becoming more bonkers than the one before it. There was even a 2012 reboot simply called Silent Night, starring Jaime King and Malcolm McDowell. The most ironic thing about the franchise is the fifth film, Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker in 1991. The Santa Claus-suit-wearing villain in that one is none other than a famous actor named Mickey Rooney.

