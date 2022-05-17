Joel Kinnaman fans are one step closer to seeing one of his next roles as an avenging father. According to Variety, filming has recently concluded in Mexico City on the upcoming action film Silent Night.

Kinnaman will play Godlock in the film, a man on a mission to avenge his young son, who was killed in the crossfire of gang violence. A notable aspect of the film is that it will not have any spoken dialogue. You may recognize Kinnaman from his previous roles in The Suicide Squad, The Secrets We Keep, and Brothers by Blood. Joining Kinnaman in the film will be Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi), Harold Torres, and Catalina Sandino Moreno, however, their roles have not yet been revealed.

The film will be helmed by renowned action director John Woo, who is best known for A Better Tomorrow, Red Cliff, and the 1997 hit Face/Off. Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will be producers for the film. Capstone Studios' Christian Mercuri and A Better Tomorrow's Lori Tilkin will also be producers. Capstone's David Haring, Joe Gatta, and Ruzanna Kegeyan will be executive producers for the film. Capstone's Mike Gabrawy and Thunder Road's Will Flynn will also be executive producers. Capstone Global will be selling Silent Night at Cannes.

RELATED: 'Silent Night': Kid Cudi Joins John Woo Action Thriller

Silent Night is one of many recent action films that deals with the main character seeking revenge. 2014's John Wick (directed by Chad Stahelski) follows a retired hitman who goes after the men who killed his dog. It has been followed by three sequels, with a fourth film scheduled to be released next year. 2019's Cold Pursuit (directed by Hans Petter Moland) follows a father who goes after a drug cartel after his son died of a heroin overdose. Similar to Silent Night, another recent film that did not feature any spoken dialogue was 2014's The Tribe (directed by Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy) which follows a new student at a boarding school for deaf students who needs to prove himself to the school's gang.

Silent Night does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, fans can watch Kinnaman as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

