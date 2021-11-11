Christmas has never been more deadly, and writer-director Camille Griffin is here to prove it. Following the release of the film’s trailer, Collider can exclusively reveal new images from Silent Night, the upcoming feature debut from Griffin starring Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp, and Matthew Goode, an apocalyptic Christmas comedy pitting a quaint British family up against the end of the world.

Following Nell (Knightley) and Simon (Goode), a set of parents looking to celebrate Christmas with their closest friends, Silent Night chronicles a holiday tradition upset by the end of the world — a poisonous gas with the ability to kill every living thing on the planet, making the holidays a bit more complicated than just surviving awkward conversations with family members.

The new images highlight Nell and Simon in their holiday finest, as well as their host of guests dressed to the nines, including Sandra (Annabelle Wallis), Sophie (Depp), Bella (Lucy Punch), Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Tony (Rufus Jones), and James (Ṣọpé Dìrísù), and their son, Art (Roman Griffin Davis). But while their holiday finery might be merry and bright, the energy of the party is anything but, with impending doom souring the attendees’ expressions and robberies putting a damper on traditional holiday fun.

Produced by Kingsman’s Matthew Vaughn, star Trudie Styler, and Celine Rattray, Silent Night is a film Griffin described to Collider as being made for her children, born out of difficult conversations and a need to have a talk about the world as it exists in its current fragile state:

“I wanted to make the film because I wanted to talk about all the things that I’d like to talk about [with my children], or feel obligated to talk about, but to make them fun and entertaining, and not too traumatizing — which I don’t think I have necessarily achieved, but I think that the conversation should be had in our world.”

Silent Night will make its premiere in theaters and on AMC+ on December 3. Check out the all-new images below:

