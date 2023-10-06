From the producers of John Wick, director John Woo (Face/Off) brings us another action-packed film about the wrath of a man who’s had everything he loves taken from him in Silent Night. The primal urge for revenge will grip the audience, and the undertones of a Christmas theme will perk up the ears of staunch Die Hard supporters.

On Christmas Eve, a violent gang fight between two vehicles catches a family off guard in an eruption of gunfire. In the aftermath, the father is shot in the neck, losing his voice and, worse, his beloved son. With no dialogue in the movie, it is the quintessential display of action speaking louder than words. And nothing is more relatable than a scorned parent after losing a child.

If that isn’t enough hype to watch the next Christmas movie of the year, here is everything we know so far to convince you.

Related:What Happened to John Woo’s 'Metroid' Movie?

When Is ‘Silent Night’ Coming Out?

Image via Lionsgate

Excited fans can kick off the Christmas season with Silent Night as early as December 1, 2023.

Where Can You Watch ‘Silent Night’?

Silent Night will receive an exclusive theatrical release on December 1, where it will be opening against Beyoncé's concert film Renaissance, Jeff Nichols' crime drama The Bikeriders starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, and the William Oldroyd-directed psychological drama Eileen starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Silent Night’?

Lionsgate released the official trailer for Silent Night on YouTube on October 3, 2023, after having the trailer play exclusively in theaters before showings of Saw X.

The trailer opens with the famed Christmas song, "Carol Of The Bells," ringing as a ferocious man jogs with a small bell on a chain around his neck. There is an apparent flashback to the man pushing his son on a bicycle during Christmas when a burst of gunfire and cars come crashing through the scene. Cut to a disturbing image as a mother holds her dying boy, and the man is wheeled on a stretcher through a hospital with a profusely bleeding neck. As a sudden silence, only broken up by the heartbeat monitors, fades in, the man growls into a mirror, unable to speak. At this point, you must be on the edge of your seat, palms sweaty, feeling a sense of vengeance creep in.

What Is 'Silent Night' About?

Image via Lionsgate

The official synopsis for Silent Night reads:

From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death. Full of Woo’s signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.

Who Stars in ‘Silent Night’?

Image via Lionsgate

Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind) portrays Godlock, a tormented father silenced by trauma. Overwhelmed by grief and consumed by a thirst for retribution, he devises a plan to confront the perpetrators and serve his own brand of justice on Christmas Eve. Producer Erica Lee, who also produced the John Wick franchise, compared Kinnaman's work ethic to Keanu Reeves' in an interview with Collider, saying:

"It's very operatic. It's very John Woo-esque. I mean, we're really lucky we're in a partner with Joel Kinnaman, because he's a lot like Keanu where he puts in the work. He was at 87Eleven on his off days. He was 87Eleven before he even got this part. So, it's a lot of similar where it's him, he's doing the work. It's a bit more grounded setting-wise than Wick or anything like that. It's set in East LA. So, there's an epic car chase. There's this really cool stuff, I can't tell too much."

Scott Mescudi, well-known as rap artist Kid Cudi with an impressive acting career, plays the role of Vassell, a cop in the movie who grows suspicious and wary of Godlock's vengeful motives. Supporting actor's roles have not yet been disclosed however, we can expect to see Catalina Sandino Moreno as Saya, Harold Torres as Playa, Vinny O'Brien as Anthony Barello Esq, and Yoko Hamamura as Ruiz.

Who Is Making ‘Silent Night’?

Image via Universal Pictures

Legendary action filmmaker John Woo directs Silent Night; he’s responsible for some of the greatest action films to ever hit the big screen, including Hard Target, Mission: Impossible II, Broken Arrow, and of course Face/Off. It’s been several years since the latest John Woo movie, and two decades since his last American film. We can expect to see one of his most unique works to date, as Silent Night will feature little to no dialogue.

The film was penned by Robert Archer Lynn, known for writing indie genre fare such as Adrenaline and Deadbox. Woo also produces the film alongside Christian Mercuri (Kandahar), Lori Tilkin deFelice (Face/Off), and Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee (John Wick).

Related:Joel Kinnaman Prepares for a Revenge-Soaked Christmas in First Poster for John Woo's 'Silent Night'

More Revenge Movies Like ‘Silent Night’

Image via Neon

Oldboy (2003) - A man, Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), mysteriously finds himself stuck in a room for 15 years with no explanation. When he is released, there is nothing on his mind other than revenge and the burning questions about his captor's identity and motives. As he uncovers each layer of the truth, the plot continues to thicken. He’s eventually confronted with the desire for vengeance set against the ability to forgive. This South Korean action-thriller, Oldboy, set the bar very high as one of the best films about revenge ever made.

Buy on Prime Video

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 (2003/04) - A pregnant bride (Uma Thurman) is left for dead on her wedding day and awakens from a coma with one goal: revenge. Her past as a deadly assassin assists her in the hunt as she embarks on a search for the people who betrayed her. Each confrontation is a unique scene with drama and history that ties the story together. With every enemy she takes down, she's one step closer to facing her ultimate nemesis. In the two-part saga of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2, Quentin Tarantino creates a masterpiece of vengeance that explores every genre within.

Buy/Rent on Prime Video

The Revenant (2015) - In the unforgiving American wilderness, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) faces one of the most grueling tales of survival ever. After a bear mauling nearly claims his life, his own crew leaves him for dead. To make matters worse, he witnessed the cold murder of his son. Battling wounds, the elements, and treacherous terrain, Glass embarks on a journey home, driven by sheer will and a burning desire for retribution in The Revenant.

Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Death Wish (1974) - In Death Wish, New York City architect Paul Kersey's (Charles Bronson) life shatters when a violent act takes the life of his wife (Hope Lange) and leaves his daughter sexually assaulted. When the justice system fails him, Paul's grief transforms into rage. It’s hard to blame him when he turns into a street vigilante, taking matters into his own hands. As he confronts criminals in the city's underbelly, he becomes both a hero to many and a target for law enforcement.

Watch on Prime Video