Picture the scene: It’s a serene winter's night, your friends are near, the fire is glowing and at the end of the night you all know you are going to die. That is the case in the dark comedy Silent Night, as a group of friends attempt to celebrate together whilst they ignore the looming reality of doomsday. Although the movie is set over the Christmas period, aside from a few scattered Michael Bublé songs, it really doesn’t feel all that festive, so it is perfect to watch when you have the winter blues. The stacked cast includes Keira Knightley, recently seen in Netflix’s spy thriller Black Doves, Matthew Goode, and Lily-Rose Depp, currently stunning audiences in Robert Eggers’ adaptation of Nosferatu.

The movie takes place in one location, which allows it to feel intimate, and personal, but also claustrophobic. It presents a diverse group of characters that offer differing perspectives on the ethics of their situation. On the surface, it is a morose thriller that uses uncomfortable humor to balance the mood, but at its core, Silent Night is a character study looking at how people deal with the unthinkable. It replaces the usual large-scale destruction of the apocalypse and instead utilizes an introspective angle, tackling difficult topics in a compelling and blunt fashion.

'Silent Night' Is an Unorthodox Doomsday Story