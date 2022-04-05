Today it has been announced that the two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is joining the cast of the next John Woo action thriller, Silent Night. He will be joining the previously announced cast including Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Mescudi has been a major and influential part of the hip-hop music community since his first mixtape was released in 2008. Several years and millions of records sold later, he began his acting career, first appearing in the HBO series How To Make It In America and making his feature film debut in 2014’s Need For Speed. Since then, Mescudi has appeared in shows like Westworld, and We Are Who We Are as well as films like Bill & Ted Face The Music, the academy Award-nominated Don’t Look Up, and the recent A24 horror film X. Additionally, Mescudi will be staring in Teddy for Netflix, a film that he will both write and make his directorial debut on.

Silent Night will follow Godlock (Kinnaman), a father who sets out on a mission of revenge after his son is killed in the crossfire of a gang fight on Christmas Eve. Mescudi is said to be playing a character called Dennis Vassel, a detective who crosses paths with the main character. While the film’s plot may seem like the standard revenge story, the film itself has something that will set it apart. Silent Night is said to contain not a single word of dialogue.

Following the announcement of Mescudi’s casting, one of the executive producers, Joe Gatta, said the following: “Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating. He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Silent Night is being directed by Woo is a Chinese action director best known to American audiences for making films like Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II. Woo is also well known for pioneering the “gun-fu” style of shooting gunfights in movies with his Hong Kong action movies like A Better Tomorrow. Silent Night will actually be Woo’s first Hollywood film since 2003’s Paycheck. The film’s screenplay was written by Robert Lynn.

Silent Night is being produced through a collaboration by Thunder Road Films, the production company behind John Wick, and Capstone Studios. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri, and Lori Tilkin will be serving as producers with executive producers David Haring, Gatta, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Mike Gabrawy, and Will Flynn.

Shooting is currently underway on Silent Night in Mexico City.

