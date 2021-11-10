One of the best and bleakest movies of the year gets a trailer.

AMC+ and RLJE Films have just released a new trailer Silent Night, a Christmas movie that veers just left of such classics as Love, Actually and It's a Wonderful Life. No, there will be no secret angels or middle-school renditions of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' here. Instead, the British dark comedy-drama will tackle the holidays in a very apocalyptic fashion, the new trailer reveals.

The creepiness, however, like the deadly fog coming to smother out all life on earth, settles in slowly at first as the trailer opens with the holiday preparations of a British family out in the countryside. But all is not well, we soon realize, as we come to find out, with family members robbing petrol stations and portioning potatoes. The film then descends into levels of chaos both hilarious and unnerving.

Silent Night features a star-studded cast including Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones, and Trudie Style among others. The film is Camille Griffin's directorial debut. She had previously worked on several short films. Her son, actor Roman Griffin Davis also stars in the film.

Image via AMC+ / RLJE Films

The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Trudie Styler, and Celine Rattray. It follows the holiday preparations of Nell (Knightley) and Simon (Goode) as they prepare for a Christmas at the end of the world. The sense of impending doom pervades both the trailer and the promotional poster (below) released today, both of which fuse the classic, glossy image of the holidays with something more sinister and unsettling as existential dread overtakes the festive facade. This is certainly a holiday film of a different stripe.

Silent Night will be released in theaters and will stream exclusively in North America on Friday, December 3, 2021. Watch the trailer below:

