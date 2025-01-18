Having a silent protagonist is a tough challenge. It means that filmmakers must rely on visual cues, gestures, and expressions to convey meaning and characterization. This is a tricky feat to pull off, but a few movies nevertheless do it well. Their protagonists don't speak, yet the audience still gets a clear sense of their personality. Whether through stoic resilience or quiet contemplation, these silent heroes leave a lasting impression.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very best movies with main characters who never (or almost never speak). Each of the following films approaches its silent protagonist in a different way, turning their lack of speech into an asset. From arthouse cinema to historical dramas, they prove that words are sometimes unnecessary.

10 One Eye

'Valhalla Rising' (2009)

"We are more than flesh and blood. More than revenge." Danish legends Mads Mikkelsen and Nicolas Winding Refn teamed up for this brutal historical adventure movie. The former is One Eye, a mute Norse warrior with a fearsome reputation. Imprisoned and used as a fighting slave, he escapes his captors with the help of a young boy and joins a group of Christian crusaders on their journey to the Holy Land.

From this simple premise, Valhalla Rising expands into a visceral, sharp statement on faith and survival. It's violent as hell but also visually beautiful, boasting Refn's trademark meticulously composed shots. In particular, his minimalist approach emphasizes the stark landscapes. It's a treat just to look at the forests, crags, and threatening gray skies. Story-wise, the director draws inspiration from the likes of Akira Kurosawa and Werner Herzog, making Valhalla Rising a lot more interesting than the average revenge-o-matic.

9 Steven Penny

'Crime Wave' (1985)

Image via Columbia Pictures

"I’d always wanted to make the greatest crime movie ever made." Crime Wave is a surreal Canadian indie film about aspiring screenwriter Steven Penny (John Paizs, who also directed, produced, wrote the script, and handled the cinematography) who struggles to create the perfect crime screenplay, but his inability to write dialogue leaves his characters trapped in silence. The movie is meta to the core, as much a satire of genre tropes as it is a meditation on artistic frustration.

The screenwriter himself never speaks; instead, most of the info is conveyed to the audience by the neighbor's daughter (Eva Kovacs), who narrates. Crime Wave is incredibly wacky, continuously breaking the fourth wall and containing stories with stories. It keeps ratcheting up the madness as it rolls along, culminating in a wild finale. Along the way, Paizs pays homage to countless B-movies and noir gems, while adding a gonzo sensibility that's all his own. For all these reasons, Crime Wave has become a beloved cult movie.

8 Monsieur Hulot

'Trafic' (1971)