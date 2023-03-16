As Topic continues to bulk up its catalog of intriguing and thought-provoking European series, the streamer reached out to Collider once again in order to announce an exciting new addition to its platform. Silent Road is a Greek investigative series that chronicles the kidnapping of nine children. Topic shared a trailer for Season 1, and we can now reveal it to you along with the premiere date: March 30, with three episodes right off the bat.

Now, why would someone take a bunch of children hostage? This is the starting point of the investigation of the Greek police, as the trailer reveals. The first great indicator of the kidnapper's motives is the fact that the children are all sons and daughters of rich and influential people. However, the trailer also makes it seem that the true reason is a lot deeper than that.

Bear With Silent Road and It'll Reward You

Of course, the Silent Road trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of answers to the kidnappings that quickly turns into a riddle. But it’s pretty safe to say that it gets increasingly intriguing, especially when the kidnapper announces that he’ll talk and maybe negotiate with only one person: The aunt of two of the kids in the group. There’s also a hint of a tragedy involving a kid in someone’s past, but that’s all we get. To find out more, we’ll have to press play at the end of the month.

What Does Silent Road Mean?

The title of the series refers to a German legend commonly known as “The Pied Piper of Hamelin,” in which a creepy man kidnaps the children from a town as revenge against adults who didn’t pay for his services. The Silent Road is the path that he lures the children in order to abduct them. This could be another indication of where the series might go, but, then again, a lot can happen in 13 episodes.

All episodes of Silent Road are directed by Vardis Marinakis (Zizotek), while Petros Kalkovalis and Melina Tsabani pen the scripts. The cast features Penelope Tsilika (Little England), Dimitris Lalos (Sasmos), Christos Loulis (Adults In The Room), Anthi Efstratiadou (Winona), Antonis Kafetzopoulos (Revanche), Marisha Triantafyllidou (Her Job), Vicky Papadopoulou (Paper Windmill), and Giannos Perlegas (Perfect Strangers).

Topic premieres Silent Road with three episodes on March 30. The remaining episodes are set to roll out weekly through June 8. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: