They say silence is golden, but sometimes silence can be a profound bond, too. Focus Features has released the official trailer for their upcoming film The Silent Twins. The film, starring Black Panther's Letitia Wright, showcases how silence (or near silence) is a powerful form of communication. The film first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, and releases in the US this September.

The trailer introduces a pair of twin sisters named June (Wright) and Jennifer (Tamara Lawrance), two girls who seem quite closed off from others, as they don't speak to anyone around them. We then see a small series of shots with the sisters always by each other's side and dealing with some bullying at school. As the trailer continues, a foreboding instrumental track is paired with the sisters, who are now older but being told they must split from each other. After receiving an order for institutionalization, a title card appears revealing how "silence was their bond," and the music shifts tones as the trailer brings viewers into the imaginative minds of the sisters that emphasizes the significance of that bond. A second title card shares how "imagination set them free."

Based on a true story, The Silent Twins follows June and Jennifer Gibbons, identical twin sisters who grew up in the only Black family in their Wales town. The pair was dubbed "the silent twins" because they only communicated with each other, inventing their own language as a result. However, the two are eventually separated and become catatonic. To cope, June and Jennifer created "a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives." Per the official synopsis, the film is set "after a spree of vandalism inspired by an American boy they both idolize, when the girls, now teenagers, are sentenced to Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together."

Image via Focus Features

Along with Wright and Lawrance, The Silent Twins features Jodhi May, Michael Smiley, Nadine Marshall, Treva Etienne, Declan Joyce, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, and Kinga Preis. The screenplay was written by Andrea Seigel (Laggies), adapted from the Marjorie Wallace book of the same name. Agnieszka Smoczyńska (The Lure) directed the film. Wright, Siegel, Wallace, Ewa Puszczyńska, Alicia Van Couvering, Charlie Morrison, Jake Carter, Trevor Groth, and Katie Anderson serve as executive producers. Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Joshua Horsfield, Ben Pugh, and Anita Gou serve as producers.

The Silent Twins hits theaters on September 16. Check out the trailer below: