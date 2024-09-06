Western movies were among the most popular genres during the silent film era. Filmmakers of the time showcased the Western landscapes and the romanticized moral dilemmas of the Old West without sound, which laid the foundation of the genre going forward with breathtaking cinematography and compelling narratives. Suffice it to say, many of the subsequent Western classics, including Stagecoach to The Searchers, are indebted to the silent efforts of the early 1900s.

From daring train heists to epic stories of pioneers forging new paths, silent Westerns introduced moviegoers to the romanticized version of the Old West and the world of cowboys and outlaws. Although they aren't as widely recognized or enduring as their talkie counterparts, the best silent Westerns paved the way for the genre and remain timeless classics that will interest seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

10 'The Great Train Robbery' (1903)

Directed by Edwin S. Porter

The Great Train Robbery follows a group of outlaws on their mission to rob a steam train. The movie starts with two bandits entering a railroad telegraph office and forcing the operator to stop the train. It continues to show the group looting the train and its passengers before escaping to the mountains. However, the law quickly catches up with them when a group of locals organizes and hunts them down.

The Great Train Robbery had a huge impact on filmmaking, with Edwin S. Porter prioritizing a narrative storyline alongside his visuals.

Despite only having 12 minutes of runtime, The Great Train Robbery is among the most influential movies in the Western genre, considered the first Western movie by some. The Great Train Robbery had a huge impact on filmmaking, with Edwin S. Porter prioritizing a narrative storyline alongside his visuals. The ending, where the fourth wall is broken, is also one of the most iconic scenes in the history of cinema.

9 'The Virginian' (1923)

Directed by Tom Forman

The Virginian is based on Owen Wister's novel of the same name. It follows The Virginian (Kenneth Harlan), who works as a foreman on a local ranch. When his friend Steve (Pat O'Malley) becomes entangled with a local cattle rustler, the Virginian is faced with a painful duty to order the execution of his friend when he catches him for one of his crimes. Amidst all of this, a schoolteacher named Molly Wood (Florence Vidor) moves into town, and the Virginian falls in love with her.

The Virginian faces a moral dilemma as he has to choose between his duty to bring outlaws to justice and his loyalty to his friend.

The movie explores themes of loyalty, justice and moral dilemmas as The Virginian faces a moral dilemma as he has to choose between his duty to bring outlaws to justice and his loyalty to his friend. Moreover, throughout the movie, audiences see a development in the Virginian's personality as the central conflict develops. The romantic subplot between the Virginian and Molly adds to the emotional charge of the movie. Unfortunately, the advancement of talkies overshadowed the movie, as a motion picture of the same name was released in 1929.

8 'The Toll Gate' (1920)

Directed by Lambert Hillyer

The Toll Gate follows Black Deering (William S. Hart), the outlaw leader of a gang who leads his gang on one last heist before retirement. However, Deering is betrayed by one of his men, Tom Jordan (Joseph Singleton), and captured by the authorities. Deering escapes custody and takes refuge in a remote town near the Mexican border in the home of a widow named Mary (Anna Q. Nilsson) and her son, with the authorities and Jordan hot on his trail.

The Toll Gate centers around Deering's character development and redemption, adding emotional complexity to the movie.

The movie stars Hart, one of the stars of the silent era, especially in the Western genre. The Toll Gate's central theme is redemption, with Deering seeking it after a lifetime of crime. Deering's desire is further increased after he meets Mary and her son, who represent the possibility of a life free of regret and constant persecution. The movie centers around Deering's character development and redemption, adding emotional complexity to the movie.

7 'The Last Outlaw' (1927)

Directed by Arthur Rosson

The Last Outlaw revolves around Buddy Hale (Gary Cooper), a frontiersman who falls in love with Janet Lane (Betty Jewel) but discovers that her brother, Ward (Jack Luden), is accused of murdering the town's sheriff. Hale tries to prove Ward's innocence, but when he is appointed as the new sheriff, his duty is to ensure justice. Soon, Ward is shot dead, and Hale returns his body to Janet, who thinks Hale killed her brother.

The movie stars Gary Cooper, an icon of the silent film era through to the end of the golden age of classical Hollywood. Cooper's performance is a key strength of the movie, as he portrays Hale's inner turmoil without dialogue. The editing of the movie is also a highlight, as it is less choppy than movies of the era. Janet's character is a refreshing addition, as female characters of the time were one-dimensional. However, Janet serves a purpose other than being the love interest.

6 'The Great K&A Train Robbery' (1926)

Directed by Lewis Seiler

The Great K&A Train Robbery follows detective Tom Gordon (Tom Mix), who is hired to infiltrate a band of outlaws after multiple train robberies on the K&A Railroad. Disguised as a bandit, Gordon boards a train transporting K & A President Eugene Cullen (Will Walling) and his daughter Madge Cullen (Dorothy Dwan). Madge suspects that Gordon is not an actual outlaw and starts falling in love with him, while Gordon quickly realizes that the multiple robberies were caused by an internal factor.

The Great K&A Train Robbery stars Tom Mix, one of the very first stars of the Western genre who shaped the genre. The storyline is straightforward and usual, but the movie is action-packed with wonderful stunts, including physical stunts that Mix did himself. It also stars Tony, the Wonder Horse, who is a testament to the times horses enjoyed fame and success in the Western genre.

5 'Redskin' (1929)

Directed by Victor Schertzinger