British crime shows are plentiful, but long-lasting ones are scarce. That's why shows like Silent Witness are held with such prestige, with the ever-reliant series providing the backbone to millions of people's viewing habits. After 27 fast-paced, twist-filled seasons, the show will be back on the BBC and BritBox for its 28th outing and the stakes are incredibly high. With Jack Hodgson (David Caves) proposing to Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) at the end of Season 27, fans are on the edge of their seats to see just how events will unfold, and if the newly-engaged couple can navigate a life of crime-fighting alongside their pending nuptials.

With excitement on the horizon, fans will be happy to learn that the BBC have officially announced the release date for the series, with those in the Lyell Centre returning on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. BST. According to a synopsis cited on Radio Times, Season 28, "will open with a disturbing mystery, when the death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable." Alongside Nikki and Jack in the five stories set for Season 28 will be the arrival of two new important faces at the top of the Lyell Centre hierarchy, namely Rivals' Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven and Francesca Mills' crime analyst Kit Brooks.

Speaking in a statement about joining this iconic series, Steed said:

"I was delighted to be asked to join Silent Witness. I’ve enjoyed it many times over the years and it’s always been the most intriguing and entertaining series going, so it’s been a thrill to join. I’m thrilled to be joining such a long running, much loved series as Silent Witness and I really look forward to being a part of the stellar cast. This will be the 28th Series, and it is still going from strength to strength."

2025 Marks the Arrival of Another Hotly-Anticipated British Mystery Series

The brilliant Harlan Coben's novels have now been adapted by streamer Netflix on multiple occasions, with the most recent adaptation, Fool Me Once, shooting to the very top of the streamer's charts. Never ones to miss a trick, the success of Netflix's New Year's Day 2024 will be reprised as their next adaptation of Coben's work is released on January 1, 2025. Bringing twists and turns aplenty, the upcoming Missing You will star the likes of Richard Armitage and Rosalind Eleazer alongside Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner, and James Nesbitt, in a tale of secrets and lies based on the world of online dating.

Silent Witness will return to the BBC on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. BST. You can catch old seasons right now on BritBox.

