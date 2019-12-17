5 Minutes of ‘Silicon Valley’ Bloopers Will Have You in Stitches

0

The HBO comedy Silicon Valley came to an end earlier this month, but one last parting shot has come our way in the form of a Silicon Valley blooper reel featuring outtakes from over the years. The bloopers include footage from the first season and the last, and through it all it is abundantly clear that this cast was made up of incredibly funny people with a tremendous ability for improv. Case in point: Zach Woods has a couple of line-o-rama’s in here that are absolutely tremendous.

This is not to denigrate the work of the Silicon Valley writers, and indeed many (maybe all?) of these lines were scripted, but watching the cast get the giggles as they fumble through profane dialogue and self-owns is an absolute delight, and will have you in stitches. It’s all part of the Kumail Nanjiani workout plan that got the actor so insanely ripped.

Check out the Silicon Valley bloopers below, and if you missed what the showrunners had to say about an alternate ending, click here.