Kumail Nanjiani Says Goodbye to ‘Silicon Valley’ With Heartfelt Group Photo

It’s really happening: On Friday, Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani posted a goodbye photo on Twitter just two weeks before the Season 6 premiere. It was announced in May that Silicon Valley would end with Season 6, bringing to a close the wild misadventures of tech bro Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) and his cohorts as the frequently beleaguered start-up Pied Piper.

Nanjiani’s Silicon Valley goodbye is sure to tug at the heartstrings of every fan of the series; I know it tugged at mine. The actor, who’s been an integral part of the cast and brought to life the very memorable character of Dinesh, shared a cast photo. The Polaroid featured Nanjiani on one end and Middleditch at the other (peep that sun-conscious wide-brimmed hat!) with fellow co-stars Zach Woods and Martin Starr in the middle. If I had to take a guess, the guys appear to be on the Silicon Valley set, taking a break in between takes.

Goodbye forever Silicon Valley. Some day I may be able to articulate what these last 6 years have meant to me. But it may take another 6 years. For now, I’ll just say: thank you for letting me part of the family. pic.twitter.com/s5QAAyO7Xj — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 11, 2019

Nanjiani included a very touching message with the photo, writing,

“Goodbye forever ‘Silicon Valley’. Some day I may be able to articulate what these last 6 years have meant to me. But it may take another 6 years. For now, I’ll just say: thank you for letting me part of the family.”

My! Heart! Can’t! Deal! But seeing this quiet moment between all of the cast members is one heck of a way to ease the sadness of this Mike Judge-created comedy entering into its home stretch — and I’m glad Nanjiani was the one to do it.

Silicon Valley Season 6 premieres on HBO on Sunday, October 27.