Money Perverts Everything in New Trailer for the Final Season of ‘Silicon Valley’

0

The end is nigh for Silicon Valley, and ahead of the excellent series premiere of Watchmen last night, HBO debuted a new trailer for the beloved comedy series. The writers and producers behind Silicon Valley announced earlier this year that the show’s upcoming sixth season would be its last, and this final trailer finds the gang grappling with issues like a potential buyout, the potential downfall of both Hooli and Pied Piper, and Richard (Thomas Middleditch) testifying in front of congress about his new internet.

Creator Mike Judge has said he’s had the ending of the series in mind for some time, so I’m curious to finally see some finality to this story. Each season kind of follows a similar trajectory in that it begins with the gang in a position of power who are then instantly confronted by some setback, which snowballs until a surprise resurgence in the finale. Will those beats continue in Silicon Valley Season 6, or will Pied Piper go a different route now that the end is in sight? Whatever the case, I’ve no doubt these final seven episodes will be incredibly funny.

Check out the Silicon Valley Season 6 trailer below. The series also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Matt Ross, Amanda Crew, Josh Brener, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang. Silicon Valley’s final season premieres on October 27th on HBO.