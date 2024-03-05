Running for six consistently funny seasons throughout the 2010s, Silicon Valley ranks up there among the greatest comedy shows in HBO history. It takes a satirical look at the titular technology industry in the Northern California area, centering on a socially awkward programmer and his attempts to run a startup company called Pied Piper. Much of this story unfolds in a farcical nature, with constant setbacks and complications arising, sometimes owing to the flawed (yet hilarious) characters of the show, sometimes because of the cutthroat nature of the industry they find themselves in, and sometimes due to sheer bad luck.

Due to the show revolving around technology both new and emerging at the time, Silicon Valley does feel inherently of its time, but hopefully not in a way that'll make the show age or seem less relevant as the years go on. Even if viewers aren't too familiar with the tech side of things, there's plenty of humor and insight to be found within the show, and it mostly does what it needs to when it comes to explaining complex software and technology just enough. No season comes anywhere close to being bad, but some are funnier and more memorable than others, and all six are ranked below.

6 Season 5 (2018)

Number of Episodes: 8

Like many good shows – sitcom or otherwise – that reach more than a couple of seasons, Silicon Valley does begin to sag ever so slightly in its penultimate season, ultimately making it for the best that it ended with season 6. Season 5 still manages to be interesting, though, and provides a necessary narrative function in that it provides sufficient set-up for the final season, which pulls an Angel and pivots quite dramatically, putting its characters in the shoes of what was once its competition, challenging them morally in the process.

But that’s getting a bit ahead of things, because that’s not exactly what season 5 is about. The penultimate season does show Richard Hendricks and the other core members of the Pied Piper team in a loftier position than ever before, reducing the feel of Silicon Valley being explicitly about tech industry underdogs, but does hint at bigger and more high-stakes things to come. It’s fitting within the broad rise-and-fall kind of narrative of the show, but does feel a bit too much like a middle chapter; the rise has already been, and the fall is yet to come, but at least as far as comedy and some commentary (particularly on cryptocurrency) go, season 5 is still pretty good.

5 Season 4 (2017)

Number of Episodes: 10

For the first three seasons of Silicon Valley, Pied Piper is largely at odds with Hooli, the latter being a more well-established tech company that has all the money in the world, yet still finds itself left behind by some of Pied Piper’s innovations. The whole David and Goliath-style narrative that makes those first three seasons so good does come crashing down, to some extent, in the fourth season, which sees Richard stepping down from Pied Piper and former CEO of Hooli, Gavin Belson, getting booted, which leads to a brief period of cooperation between the two former rivals.

Like season 5, it is important for the overall narrative being told… and it does have to be emphasized that even though the comedy is what’s likely to draw people to Silicon Valley, the stories it tells can be surprisingly engaging and even intense at times, alongside being very funny. Season 4’s not as riveting without some of the more dramatic moments that defined the prior seasons, but it remains funny and it’s still enjoyable to spend time with the main characters, even if one of them – the loud and oftentimes crude Erlich Bachman – is somewhat clunkily written out of the show this season.

4 Season 6 (2019)

Number of Episodes: 7

Silicon Valley aired its final season the same year as another iconic (and profane) HBO series of the 2010s, Veep, did. Both shows can be defined by taking certain risks in their respective final seasons that mostly ended things on a high, or at least functioned as conclusions that were interesting and not always expected. That’s all a slightly convoluted way to say that Silicon Valley’s sixth season does take risks, and they generally pay off, with this season – the shortest of the lot – going out of its way to avoid feeling stale or anticlimactic.

Season 6 of Silicon Valleysees the Pied Piper team having reached the heights they were all seeking early on in the show, but experiencing difficulties and new stresses they couldn’t have perceived in their earlier, perhaps more idealistic days. The stakes are high, Pied Piper itself has hundreds of employees (and a headquarters that used to belong to Hooli), and much of the season revolves around the chaos caused by an AI program that has far-reaching consequences. It’s a season that feels far removed from the earlier ones, but mostly in a way that works; it might not feel fresh or as exciting, but no one can fault the show for not trying its hardest to go out with a bang.

3 Season 3 (2016)

Number of Episodes: 10

Season 3 of Silicon Valley continues the show's tradition of being a work of biting and relevant satire, effectively showing the team awkwardly caught between trying to make a name for themselves and being on top. Pied Piper has found some success and gained a certain level of popularity in the first two seasons, but the third season makes it clear time and again that they're a long way from what they're after. Much of the drama revolves around setbacks that come from Richard being temporarily removed as the company's CEO, and the platform they'd been attempting to launch not retaining as many daily users as expected.

It keeps the signature sharp writing going strong, and ended up being a season that was well-recognized at the Primetime Emmy Awards, getting nine nominations in total, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. It received a nomination for that award every year except its last, and though it never won, to have a show nominated in that category five times in a row is quite an accomplishment. And season 3 earned that nomination, with it only feeling a tad less exceptional than seasons 1 and 2 because those had more identifiable standout episodes.

2 Season 1 (2014)

Number of Episodes: 8

Capturing the awkwardness and difficulties of launching a startup company exceptionally well, Silicon Valley is the rare comedy show that’s pretty great right out of the gate. Plenty of other sitcoms have taken a while to find their footing, resulting, at times, in opening seasons that are noticeably weaker than those that came later. Silicon Valley by no means fell victim to this, perfectly introducing the show’s characters, establishing a tone, setting up stakes, and explaining various complex technology-related ideas (including a data compression algorithm, pivotal to the series as a whole) in a clean and efficient way.

Season 1 is made up of seven very good episodes, and then one excellent one – its finale, “Optimal Tip-To-Tip Efficiency” – which is probably the episode that cemented the show overall as one with the potential to be a classic. It combines the vulgar humor of the show and its inherent focus on technology in a way that’s equal parts clever and silly, and works it into being an essential part of the plot, which is also surprisingly intense, as it revolves around a TechCrunch Startup Battlefield competition. It’s a height the show occasionally rose to in subsequent seasons, but that episode really stands out in season 1, and the events within the episode also prove important to the places the narrative later goes to.

1 Season 2 (2015)

Number of Episodes: 10

Season 2 of Silicon Valley is great in all the ways the first season was, but is arguably even stronger across the board. The victory achieved at the end of season 1 gives the characters a sense of confidence they might not have had before, but various reality checks show they're still very much underdogs within the whole Silicon Valley scene. Principally, Hooli realizes they can't take Pied Piper as a joke, and so the company begins to play dirty, forcing the Pied Piper team to deal with a frustrating lawsuit while continuing to develop their compression algorithm.

This second season does feel intense at times, much like the season 1 finale managed to rather surprisingly be, and as such, it represents Silicon Valley at its most compelling narratively. When you couple that with the fact that the cast members all understand their characters better than before, and have pitch-perfect comedic timing with each other, it leads to season 2 feeling like the show at its most interesting and, arguably, its funniest. Seasons 1 and 2 are perhaps the best Silicon Valley seasons of the lot, but they set up later seasons well, and by no means should anyone who enjoyed the show's first 18 episodes stop watching after the second season, even if it does represent the show at its peak.

Silicon Valley can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

