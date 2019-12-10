Here’s How the ‘Silicon Valley’ Ending Differed from the Original Idea for the Finale

0

Spoilers for the Silicon Valley series finale follow below.

After over five years on the air and seven seasons, the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley came to an end this past weekend with a finale that was classic Silicon Valley—hilarious, surprising, and more than a little disturbing. It wasn’t announced that Season 7 would be the final season until earlier this year, but executive producers Mike Judge and Alec Berg have said for some time now that they knew how the show would end.

So how closely did the Silicon Valley series finale hew to that original idea? Speaking with THR, Judge and Berg discussed the show’s ending and revealed that it changed once they started writing this final season. Judge says the original ending was conceived in the early days of the series:

“We had a series ending in mind really since season two or three. It was not this one, but it had a similar thing to it in that it was Richard (Thomas Middleditch) basically sacrificing [his company.] But it was about him open sourcing it and giving his algorithm to the world as opposed to keeping it for himself and making tons of money. Our actual ending came along just when we were writing this season when our tech consultants told us about this theoretical possibility of the end of encryption. It just seemed like the would be a stronger, more dramatic ending.”

The other key difference was the idea to frame the finale around a documentary being filmed 10 years later, as Berg explained in the same interview:

“But the whole documentary part of it was kind of late to the game. I just thought it was going to be an interesting way of bookending the show and it just gave us some structure that we could play with. Once we came up with the idea that they were going to have to publicly project the idea that they had failed but quietly they all knew that they succeeded beyond their wildest dreams, that just seemed like that went really well with the documentary idea.”

I think it all coalesced really well. This is a show marked by ups and downs, so to leave it in a place where Pied Piper was completely dissolved was at once surprising and entirely fitting.

However, the story may not be entirely over, as Berg told EW that while there are no plans to continue on at this point, they did joke that the final scene—in which Richard can’t find his thumbdrive—perfectly sets up a Silicon Valley movie:

“I will be perfectly candid that we have no grand plan to return, but we were joking about it, like, ‘Oh, that’s the Silicon Valley movie, the search for the thumb drive.’ We just like the idea that they create this doomsday device and then, in the end, Richard forgot where he put it. It just seemed like a funny place to end. But if it leads to something… look, I love this cast and I love this show, and if there were an opportunity at some point and it felt right to do more with them, I’d do it in a heartbeat. But there are no plans to do that, and that was not the design or seed of any new project…until it is!”

Yeah, I’d definitely watch that.

