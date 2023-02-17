Warner Brothers Discovery programming executives are operating things a bit differently as they are taking two iconic HBO shows to basic cable. Starting this Saturday, Silicon Valley will air on TBS and True Blood on TNT.

This marks a first for recent HBO programming to be reworked for regular television programming. The two shows will be edited to fit the television safe requirements and have received a TV-MA rating. Following the premiere of both shows this Saturday, Silicon Valley will air on Sundays at 10 p.m. PT on its new home TBS while True Blood is programmed to air Mondays at 10 p.m. PT on TNT.

Warner Bros. Discovery's ultimate objective behind reworking and programming these two popular shows to air on their other basic cable networks is to reach a broader audience. Discovery and WarnerMedia merged nearly a year ago to create Warner Bros. Discovery, assembling a vast collection of networks. By bringing back two of HBO's recently most popular shows to some of their other networks, Warner Bros. Discovery promotes their impressive content catalog and engages with their huge audience with some of their already successful content.

Two-time Emmy-winning comedy series Silicon Valley first aired on April 6, 2014 and concluded with its sixth season in 2019. The series is inspired by co-creator Mike Judge's experience as a Silicon Valley engineer in the 1980s. The series follows an introverted computer programmer and his tech-start up friends. The series stars Thomas Middleditch, Josh Brener, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, and Martin Starr.

True Blood aired from 2008 to 2014 earning 14 Emmy-nominations. Based on the best-selling Southern Vampire novels by Charlaine Harris, the series follows a telepathic Louisiana waitress. Starring Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse, Stackhouse falls in love with a 100-year-old vampire played by Stephen Moyer.

Warner Bros. Discovery executives and new CEO David Zaslav have been reshaping the studio within every aspect possible, from testing new methods and projects to new deals and much more, so expect more surprises and changes from the company. Silicon Valley and True Blood serve as an experiment to test how viewers will react to HBO content on the cable channels. If successful, fans can expect more aside from the full series on basic cable.

True Blood airs this Saturday on TNT at 7:30 p.m. while Silicon Valley is set to air on Sunday at 8 p.m. on TBS. For the meantime, watch the trailer for Silicon Valley below: