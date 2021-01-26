I've read many books during my time in quarantine, and one of the very best was Nick Bilton's American Kingpin, which told the story of the infamous Silk Road and its founder Ross Ulbricht, as well as the law enforcement officials who took him down, including cop who wound up becoming a criminal himself. I finished the book in two days, if memory serves, and then I remembered there was a Silk Road movie on the way starring Nick Robinson as Ulbricht.

Silk Road may not be based on Bilton's book, but David Kushner's Rolling Stone article was nearly as gripping, and now at last, the time has come for Lionsgate to unveil the trailer. What's immediately clear right off the bat is that this isn't entirely Ulbricht's story, as Robinson is sharing the spotlight with Jason Clarke here, for better or worse. The veteran Australian actor plays a shady DEA agent named Rick Bowden, who went undercover to take Ulbricht down after the idealistic young man created the internet's first unregulated marketplace, which quickly became a multi-million dollar pipeline for illegal drugs. Bowden committed to his undercover role a bit too much, however, and eventually found himself in over his head.

The film hails from writer-director Tiller Russell, whose impressive list of credits includes Netflix's Night Stalker docuseries and the crooked cop documentary The Seven Five, as well as Amazon's true crime docuseries The Last Narc. Silk Road is Russell's first narrative feature, however, and it'll be interesting to see how successful Russell is in making that significant transition.

At the very least, he has a decent supporting cast surrounding his two leads, as the ensemble also includes Katie Aselton as Clarke's wife, Jimmi Simpson as a top FBI agent on the trail of Dread Pirate Roberts, Alexandra Shipp as Robinson's love interest, and Paul Walter Hauser as one of Robinson's trusted lieutenants. You should also keep an eye on up-and-comers like Darell Britt-Gibson (soon to be seen in Judas and the Black Messiah) and Will Ropp (last seen in The Way Back), because I know I sure am.

Lionsgate will release Silk Road in select theaters and on VOD/digital platforms on Feb. 19 before the movie makes its way to Blu-ray/DVD on Feb. 23. Watch the trailer below, because it's pretty good, though I can't say the same for the film's poster, which is an eyesore of conflicting fonts and design ideas. This dude cannot abide that one, sorry! These are much better.

