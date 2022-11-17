Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.

“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.”

Kang joined The Walking Dead in season two before being promoted to showrunner in season nine. She has overseen its final season, currently airing now, and developed the spin-off led by Norman Reedus. She stepped down from her role after the departure of Melissa McBride from the spin-off. She will also develop a series adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy novel Black Sun, with author Rebecca Roanhorse set to write the script, and an adaptation of the near sci-fi novel The Postmortal by Drew Magary with executive producer Scott Derrickson.

Image via Marvel Comics

Silk is based on characters which were originally created by Dan Stott and Humberto Ramos. The series is based on the Marvel comics, which follow the character of Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman who is bitten by the same spider which gave Peter Parker his powers, while escaping imprisonment and searches for her missing family, while discovering her new identity as superhero Silk along the way. The show will be one of the first to feature a Korean-American superhero at its center.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career,” Kang said. “I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge — bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”

“Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world,” Lord and Miller said in a joint statement.

Sony currently retains the rights to characters featuring in Spider-Man comics, including the webslinger himself, alongside his villains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and the Lizard, as well as Venom (starring Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto) and Black Cat and Silver Sable, both of which have previously been developed as features.