In a development that isn't altogether surprising, Amazon has decided to can Silk: Spider Society, one of their proposed Marvel television series from Sony Pictures Television. The decision emerged just days after Amazon's first in-person presentation to Madison Avenue advertisers, where it announced Noir, another Marvel series produced by Sony and featuring Nicolas Cage. Unlike Silk, Noir is set to proceed, premiering on Amazon’s linear network, MGM+, before streaming on Prime Video. Silk: Spider Society was being developed by Angela Kang, formerly the showrunner of The Walking Dead.

Kang, who shifted to Amazon following an eight-figure deal, will remain with the streamer to develop additional projects. The cancellation of Silk represents a significant pivot in Amazon's content strategy, particularly after such a public commitment to expanding its Marvel content. The series was intended to be part of a larger initiative to create a suite of live-action shows based on characters from the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, overseen by executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal. These shows were expected to leverage Sony’s extensive catalogue of more than 900 Marvel characters, including those from the Spider-Man universe.

What Was 'Silk' Going to Be About?

Image via Marvel Comics

Silk itself had a promising premise. It was based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos and centered on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman who gains powers from the same spider that transformed Peter Parker. The series aimed to explore her journey as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family while coming to terms with her identity as the superhero Silk. This storyline was particularly notable as it was set to feature one of the first Korean-American superheroes at its core.

Despite the enthusiasm for what could have been a groundbreaking series, production faced multiple challenges, including delays associated with the Writers Guild of America strike. This pause allowed both Amazon and Sony to reassess the work that had been completed on Silk, ultimately leading to its cancellation.Sony retains the rights to a vast array of characters within the Spider-Man universe, ensuring the potential for future adaptations remains strong. With Lord and Miller at the creative helm since moving their overall deal to Sony from Disney’s 20th Television, the landscape for Sony’s Marvel characters, including potential series on Black Cat, Silver Sable, and others from Into the Spider-Verse, appears robust, even if the future of the Spider Society doesn't.

