When it comes to having memorable characters, the Marvel and DC mythoi pretty much have no equal. From Spider-Man and Captain America to Superman and Batman, these two entertainment giants have superheroes and villains for every taste.

RELATED:10 Iconic DC & Marvel Characters Who Didn't Originate in the Comics

But for every awesome villain that fans always want more of, there's a silly and campy one that's next to impossible to take seriously. These range from a racially-stereotyped sentient egg to a ridiculously dressed guy who shoots glue. They may not be menacing, but they do provide a good laugh.

DC — The Clock King

The original Clock King, who made his debut in the comics in 1960, was an enemy of Green Arrow. He had no powers, no metahuman abilities, nothing but the lame ability of perfect timing. That's without mentioning his laughable costume.

Surprisingly, though, the Clock King didn't slowly fade into obscurity like many other lousy villains do. Instead, he has seen some rather beneficial development over the years, from joining the Suicide Squad in 2001 to appearing in shows like Arrowand Batman: The Animated Series.

Marvel — Paste-Pot Pete

This comical villain with a horrible fashion sense has pretty much just one ability: A gun that shoots a mega-adhesive and fireproof glue, which comes very in handy when fighting his nemesis, the Human Torch.

Later in his career, this antagonist rebranded himself as The Trapster in order to sound and look more menacing, but his original choice of name and costume never stopped haunting him. Ultimately, it's pretty hard to take a guy with such a pathetic weapon and costume seriously. He's not likely to stick around for much longer.

DC —Kite Man

DC Comics

Kite Man, whose real name is Charles Brown (as an homage to the main character of Peanuts), is more of a joke villain than anything else. He commits crimes in Gotham City using kite-based weaponry.

RELATED:10 DC Characters That Would Be Perfect for a Future 'Suicide Squad'

Energetic but dimwitted, and with abilities that no self-respecting superhero should be worried about, Kite Man isn't exactly one of the Caped Crusader's most formidable foes. And yet, he has become a fan favorite throughout the years, with a compelling backstory and an interesting personality that have led him to having his own spin-off show, Noonan's, in development by HBO Max.

Marvel — Egghead

Captain America has Red Skull. Iron Man has the Mandarin. Hank Pym's Ant-Man? His archenemy is the silly, not-so-villanous Egghead, a phisically deformed scientist whose main goal was finding a cure for aging.

To be fair, it's not like Egghead never did villanous things. After all, he also wanted to destroy Ant-Man, and he tended to be cruel and petty. But the fact is that nothing about him screams "mighty superhero's intimidating archnemesis". Instead, he has faded into oblivion in comparison to other major Marvel supervillains.

DC — Nuclear Man

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, the last movie with Christopher Reeve in the title role, is widely considered one of the most atrocious superhero movies ever made. One of the main reasons is its ludicrous antagonist, Nuclear Man.

The character was actually created for the film, a villain created by Lex Luthor with Superman's DNA. His powers are lame, the fact that he's a boring clone is lame, and his costume is lame. He somehow made the jump to the comics in 2018, to expectedly catastrophic results. This one might be better off left in the past.

Marvel — Stilt-Man

Daredevil has quite a few cartoonish antagonists, but few as much as Stilt-Man. One of the weirdest and most incompetent villains in Marvel, he wears an impenetrable metal armor with powerful telescopic legs.

Stilt-Man isn't without his fans—Though, to be fair, enjoyment of the character is often much more ironic than genuine. He's not always treated as a joke, since he has some cool moments. But, most of the time, he's little more than a sad excuse for a villain.

DC — Egg Fu

Picture this: A Chinese Communist agent inexplicably shaped like an egg the size of a building, who uses his mustache as whips to fight Wonder Woman. Meet Egg Fu, one of the most ridiculous villains DC has ever contrived.

RELATED:12 Wonder Woman Villains We'd Love to See in Future FilmsNot only was the guy laughable: He was also a crude and deeply offensive Yellow Peril ethnic stereotype. After Crisis on Infinite Earths, he got a brand new backstory and design, but this hardly helped his case. In the end of the day, he's one of the most memorable DC villains for all the wrong reasons.

Marvel – Asbestos Lady

Victoria Murdock (supposedly a distant relative of Matt Murdock, Daredevil himself) hated the Human Torch. In the hopes of taking him down, she built herself a suit made of the highly fire-resistant material asbestos (unoriginal name, much?)

Asbestos Lady was never really much of a menace, but she did meet a rather tragic demise. Nowadays, people know about the dangers of asbestos, but Victoria Murdock clearly didn't. At age 45, she died of cancer due to all the exposure to asbestos that her line of work required.

DC — Condiment King

This Batman foe is a joke villain who commits petty crimes using various condiments, which can cause anaphylactic shock, as weapons. Laugh all you want, but he has a reputation: He happens to be Robert Pattinson's favorite Batman villain.

Condiment King may be goofy, campy, and pathetic, but that's precisely the point. He's meant to be a parody of the silly criminals that Batman used to fight back in the day, and it definitely works. He's really funny, and who knows? In a campy story à la The Suicide Squad or Peacemaker, a live-action version of him could work quite well.

Marvel — Big Wheel

Bet you'll never guess what this Spider-Man villain uses to carry out crimes. That's right: A big metal wheel, one complete with weapons, arms, and other high-end technology.

He proved to be much longer-lasting than one would think. He went from having an unsuccessful life of crime, to being rehabilitated and helping Spidey fight villains, to returning to his old ways. One thing about him is always constant: He's such a dumb character that it's simply impossible to take him seriously.

KEEP READING:10 Coolest Spider-Man Villains Who Haven't Been in a Movie (Yet)