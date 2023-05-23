Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Silo.Episode 3 of the dystopian sci-fi Apple TV+ series Silo focuses on Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols as she attempts at stopping the generator, which keeps the power going inside the Silo, from facing a devastating breakdown — one that could leave the Silo in darkness and chaos forever. Following a thrilling sequence, "Machines" witnesses Juliette fixing the generator in time and averting a major calamity. However, in the final moments of the episode, a greater tragedy hits as its long-time mayor, Ruth Jahns (Geraldine James), is removed from the power hierarchy of the Silo in a tragic manner. As her lover and Deputy Sheriff Sam Marnes (Will Patton) looks by helplessly, Ruth breathes her last, leaving a big question mark against the future of the Silo.

Parallel to Juliette's attempts at saving the generator, Mayor Ruth's investigation into Holston's (David Oyelowo) successor takes place in Episode 3. Mayor Ruth soon finds out that Juliette is not the most preferred successor to Holston within the upper rings of the Silo. Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) from IT, in fact, makes his disliking of Juliette quite clear to Mayor Ruth, even going out of his way to express his amusement and dissuade the Mayor from picking Juliette as the Sheriff. Bernard points out that Juliette is a thief who once stole heat tape. He also gives his opinion on who the ideal successor to Holston should be — Paul Billings — the pick by Judge Meadows from the Judicial. In the conversation with Bernard, Ruth conveys her displeasure at having the Judicial force their choice upon her.

RELATED: ‘Silo’s Noir Storytelling Makes It Stand Out From Other Dystopian Shows

Mayor Ruth Jahns Tussled With the Judicial

Image via Apple TV+

For a politician who has had quite the success among the people of the Silo, Ruth is not one to toe the line. It's quite possible that her willingness to proceed with Juliette is fed by her apprehensions against choosing a sheriff picked by the Judicial. As the Mayor, Ruth wouldn't want a sheriff playing from her enemy's side. Moreover, Ruth did not seem to be very much in favor of the authoritarian ways in which the Silo functioned. As evident by her conversation with her old friend Martha, Ruth does not stand by everything the Pact says. Aware of Martha's usage of radio to spy on the authorities, Ruth makes it clear that she has knowingly turned a blind eye towards her friend's prohibited actions, possibly keeping the news away from the ears of the Judicial as well. This revelation begs the question of whether Ruth's ignorance was a result of her kindness towards an old friend or a reflection of her stance on the political freedom that she wishes the inhabitants of the Silo to enjoy.

By the time Mayor Ruth lies on the ground, coughing blood in the final scene of the episode, two major revelations regarding the functioning of the Silo have been made. Firstly, unlike the impression earlier, Mayor Ruth does not seem to be in alliance with the forces that decree how the Silo should function. More or less, it becomes clear that Mayor Ruth is a bit dissatisfied with the way things function in the Silo, and she hopes that Juliette would be able to take the burden off her shoulders, one day. In fact, she even starts considering retiring from her public life to be with Marnes. Her further investigation into the background of Juliette establishes the fact that Holston has been in the right to pick Juliette for the responsibility. The engineer from the Mechanical seems to be more than capable of digging deep into the mystery that lurks within the numerous levels of the Silo. By the time Mayor Ruth finally comes face to face with Juliette, it becomes evident that she has made up her mind about Holston's successor.

By Choosing Juliette, Ruth Possibly Put Herself in Harm's Way

Image via Apple TV+

Mayor Ruth's support to Juliette becomes very well a mark of defiance by a person, with considerable power, who dares to fall out of line with those controlling the affairs of the Silo. Mayor Ruth's death makes it apparent that there are higher powers than the Mayor who really decide who lives and who dies inside the Silo. Possibly, much like Allison Becker (Rashida Jones) and Holston, Mayor Ruth wanted the truth to be told. With Juliette taking up the position of the Sheriff, Mayor Ruth would have been too big a threat considering she would be a powerful ally to Juliette, an inhabitant of the Silo who's known to not walk the line. While surprising and shocking, Mayor Ruth's death clarified that even Juliette's lover George Wilkins' (Ferdinand Kingsley) death earlier is most likely not a suicide. It's just the Silo's way of ensuring that the secrets of the Silo remain so.

Unlike the previous deaths in the series so far, including that of George and Holston, Mayor Ruth's death is one that would leave ripples throughout the deepest levels of the Silo. Previously, it was already established that something sinister is at work in the Silo. The deaths of George Wilkins, Allison Becker, and Sheriff Holston take place in the attempts of taking the shroud off the mystery brewing in the background. However, Mayor Ruth's mysterious death at the end of the episode makes it clear that nobody in the Silo (even the Mayor) is invincible. Even those in power, such as Mayor Ruth, must walk the line for the system to sustain. Moreover, Ruth's death becomes a warning sign for Juliette, who eventually ends up taking the oath as the Sheriff in Episode 4, "Truth." With Ruth's death, Juliette also loses her last champion within the Silo.

Mayor Ruth could have been the key to the mysteries Juliette has been looking to uncover. After all, having spent a substantial amount of her life running the affairs of the Silo, Ruth would have been privy to its darkest secrets. Juliette's ascension to the post of Sheriff would have given Juliette easy access to a powerful player in the hierarchical system of the Silo. The abrupt removal of Ruth Jahns only strengthens the theory that greater powers, who are yet to make an appearance, dictate how things run within this dystopian society in Silo. While the number of questions to be answered keep increasing with every episode of Apple TV+'s thrilling dystopian television series, Mayor Ruth Jahns' death is another in a series of mysteries that Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols must find answers to.