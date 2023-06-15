Fresh off the news that Apple TV+'s latest hit series, Silo, has been renewed for a second season, we're rapidly heading towards the conclusion of its debut outing, with the eighth episode due for release tomorrow on the streaming platform. Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, Silo follows a group of characters who are living - not by choice, and for as-yet-unexplained reasons - inside a gigantic silo which stretches for fathoms below the Earth's surface, all while bodies are dropping like flies.

A hierarchical class society exists, as it would in a metaphorical home that stretches from top to bottom, with the powerful towards the head of the silo, with the impoverished living on the floor. None of the 10,000 inhabitants appear to be aware of how long they've been there, who created it or why nothing is outside - but there is a game afoot, and Ferguson's Juliette Nichols, the recently appointed sheriff, is making it her mission to uncover the truth.

A new clip shown exclusively by ComicBook.com shows Juliette and Bernard (Tim Robbins) being held up by a particularly officious security guard demanding to see exceptional levels of identification - something which the sheriff and the mayor take exception to. This is in direct response to the revelations from last week's episode, "The Flamekeepers", in which Ferguson's Juliette discovered both what cameras actually are, and that they were being used undercover to spy on the residents of the silo by Common's Sims, the head of security within the Silo - and a very bad man.

Image via Apple TV+

Announcing the news of the series' renewal yesterday in a press release, the key players involved in the production of Silo expressed their satisfaction at the show's immediate success, with critical acclaim lauding the performances, the set design, and the mystery unfolding onscreen.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple's number one drama series," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a press release. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in Season 2."

"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life," said co-creator Graham Yost. "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

You can check out the trailer for Silo down below. Episode 8 premieres tomorrow.