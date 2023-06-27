Apple TV+ is feeling extremely confident about its latest drama series ahead of its season finale. In addition to the series already being renewed for Season 2, Apple has made the first episode of Silo available to watch for free through their social media accounts. Although you will require a subscription to the streaming service to enjoy the rest of the season, the pilot episode is available now to give audiences a chance to decide for themselves if they would like to continue watching or not. In the show, thousands of people live in an enclosed space because they think it will protect them from the dangers outside, but is that really the best option they have for survival?

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who works on the generators in the lowest levels of the Silo. The concerning thing about the community living without exploring the exterior of their space is the fact that they don't know their own history. More than a century before the events of the series take place, the records were lost forever, meaning that they had to stay inside without being fully aware as to why. Some people from within, such as Allison (Rashida Jones) are convinced that the people in power are lying to the population and that it is actually safe to go out.

Silo marks a continuation of the partnership between Apple and Graham Yost, as the storyteller also created Slow Horses for the studio. In that drama series based on Mick Herron's novels, the title refers to a section of the MI5 service where agents who have committed severe mistakes in their line of work are relegated to. Such mistakes were enough reason to send them the administrative purgatory, but not enough justification to fire them. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the head of the section who struggles with depression and alcoholism.

Image via AppleTV+

RELATED: Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins Flex Their Muscles in 'Silo' Episode 8 Clip

What's Next for Rebecca Ferguson?

This summer has turned out to be a busy one for Ferguson, and after getting to the bottom of the mystery surrounding the silo, she will be seen on the big screen in next month's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The sequel will feature the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, as the character faces a danger bigger than anything he's encountered across the decades. The second part of the upcoming story will mark the final instance of Cruise playing the legendary secret agent, as he is ready to move on toward a different chapter of his career.

You can check out the entire first episode of Silo below. The rest of the season is available to stream on Apple TV+ and the Season 1 finale is set to hit the streamer this weekend on June 30.