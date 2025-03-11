Well-rounded, complicated, and fascinating characters are one of the marks of a superb series. By those terms (and numerous others), Silo is a modern masterpiece. Based on author Hugh Howey's novel trilogy and adapted by Graham Yost for Apple TV+, the dystopian sci-fi series boasts an ensemble of individuals — from all corners of the morality spectrum, no less — who carry the story's drama on their backs.

Silo's upcoming third season shows no signs of slowing down on that front. Apple TV+ has already confirmed that the mysterious Helen (Jessica Henwick) and Daniel (Ashley Zukerman) will join Season 3's main cast, and it's likely those two will bring others from their pre-dystopian timeline along with them. Until then, we have the titular structure's 10,000 residents to keep us clutching the edge of our seats with a white-knuckled grip. From deplorable to dynamic, here are Silo's 10 best main characters, ranked.