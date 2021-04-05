Today, independent movie studio Oscilloscope Laboratories released the first trailer for their upcoming movie Silo, a drama about a teenager who becomes trapped inside a grain silo, and how his town bands together to save him.

According to the film's official website, Silo is the first-ever feature project based on many true stories about the all-too-common problem of grain entrapment. It's a potentially deadly emergency happening on farms all across America — and most people don't even know about it. Not only is the film meant to raise awareness about this issue, but it's also designed to put a spotlight on the first responders who help save lives and the daily trials and tribulations of rural Americans. The movie's creative team "spent years working with farmers, fire/rescue workers, and trusted agricultural institutions to ensure the authentic portrayal" of how frequent and dangerous grain entrapment can be.

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

RELATED: ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Other Paramount Movies to Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theaters

Written by Jason Williamson and directed by Marshall Burnette based on his acclaimed Tribeca-selected documentary short of the same name, the film stars Jim Parrack (True Blood), Jill Paice, Jack DiFalco (Daredevil, The OA), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) and Jeremy Holm (House of Cards, The Ranger).

Silo is currently available for pre-order on DVD/Blu-Ray or online streaming. No release date has been announced yet for the DVD/Blu-Ray; however, the digital release date is slated for May 6. A portion of the proceeds from the movie will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

Inspired by true events, SILO follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenage Cody becomes the victim of a grain entrapment accident. Family, neighbors, and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue him from drowning in the 50-foot tall silo where corn quickly turns to quicksand. Shedding light on an issue plaguing rural America, SILO shows how dangerous modern farming can be, while also highlighting the ways in which communities band together to look after one another.

KEEP READING: The Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

HBO Celebrates 10 Years of 'Game of Thrones' With The Iron Anniversary The month-long special will have audiences bending the knee once more.

Read Next