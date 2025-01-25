After two seasons filled with dystopian suspense, psychological dissection, and more surprises than you can shake a stick at, Silo has safely established itself as a jewel in Apple TV+'s already impressive streaming crown. Showrunner Graham Yost's adaptation of Hugh Howey's science fiction book trilogy is a masterclass in bold storytelling: the kind that forces viewers to wait, to analyze, and to always be on their guard.

Even when your predictions for what might happen next come true, this ambitious, profoundly intricate, and intimately emotional series still defies expectations up until the final frame. Here are 10 of Silo's most shocking twists and Big Brained moments, ranked.

10 Martha Pulling a Uno Reverse Card on Bernard

Season 2, Episode 10

Image via Apple TV+

Despite the ardent and estranged love between ex-wives Martha Walker (Harriet Walter) and Carla (Clare Perkins), I don't think many people fully bought that Martha, the Deep Down's smartest and staunchest fighter, had betrayed her Mechanical family to save Carla's life. Even though she seemed backed into a hopeless, helpless corner, Martha is just too intelligent and stubborn to surrender — and she proves as much during Season 2's finale, "Into the Fire."

As Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) gloats about his presumed victory over the rebellion, Martha calmly reveals how she spent the back half of the season manipulating Bernard, not the other way around. The most delightful part isn't just Bernard learning he's been outplayed, but how: despite Bernard forcing Martha to stay inside her workshop and keep a surveillance camera online at all times, she and the other rebels have been communicating through hand gestures they had developed years ago as part of their jobs. If Bernard survives the incinerator, here's a life lesson for Season 3: never underestimate an older woman.

9 Juliette and Solo’s Surprise Visitors

Season 2, Episode 9

Image via Apple TV+

Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) and Solo, also known as Jimmy (Steve Zahn), spend the majority of Season 2 assuming they have Silo 17 all to themselves. Even though Jimmy's memory is unreliable, he isn't necessarily wrong to assume no one else is pattering around his dark, dreary home. Neither is Juliette to assume the same, after all the square footage she covers doing various tasks.

It feels like an invasion, then, when unseen strangers attack both characters in Season 2, Episode 7, "The Dive." Two episodes later, "The Safeguard" opens with a bombshell big enough to recontextualize the entire season. Three young adults, Audrey (Georgina Sadler), Rick (Orlando Norman), and Eater/Hope (Sara Hazemi), as well as the younger Benny (Reggie Absolom) and Audrey and Rick's newborn baby, have been residing in the silo for their entire lives and sabotaging Juliette's efforts from the moment she arrived. To the people who call Silo 17 their home, Juliette is the invading stranger. Jimmy, meanwhile, is their parents' murderer.

8 Prepare for War

Season 2, Episode 2

Image via Apple TV+

It's no surprise when a powerful institution chooses to target certain groups. Season 1 opens the can of worms that is Silo 18's leadership, where corruption, manipulation, and oppression run rampant. The worst starts with Bernard, but his influence funnels directly down through Judge Mary Meadows (Tanya Moodie) drugging an innocent woman and Robert Sims (Common) casually committing murder — an incident that's a shock in and of itself.

Silo's second season wastes no time establishing that such practices aren't just because the old adage of "absolute power corrupts absolutely" is true. It's because the Pact mandates that if someone survives a cleaning and triggers an uprising among the populace, then the IT and Judicial departments must frame Mechanical. This has been the pattern for hundreds of years and dozens of past rebellions, all of which were crushed by blaming and harming the Down Deepers — the individuals living at the literal bottom of the social ladder, and who work the hardest for the least benefit. The social commentary is commentating.

7 The Display Is a Lie, Times Two

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via Apple TV+

Silo's first two episodes establishes the rules of its fictional world. Beyond the obvious table setting, like how the silo operates and the general why of its apocalyptic existence, Silo immediately demands that everyone — characters and viewers alike — question the status quo. After discovering some of the silo's hidden truths, Allison Becker (Rashida Jones) willingly goes outside to clean.

Once outside, she sees a paradise through her helmet display, not the ruined earth shown on the silo's interior screens. Years later, her husband, Sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowo), witnesses the same utopian landscape before dying alongside his wife's body. As Patrick Kennedy (Rick Gomez) declares after seeing a similar image on an old hard drive, "The display is a lie." Enter Juliette, who manages to discover the truth: yes, the display is a lie, but it's the helmet's display. The planet truly is a desolate wasteland, with the helmet giving people false peace in their dying moments. The silo system won't surrender the truth even to the dying, and that is chilling.

6 A Protagonist Fake-Out

Season 1, Episode 2

Image via AppleTV+

Speaking of the Beckers — despite earning numerous award nominations (and several wins) throughout his career, David Oyelowo feels like one of this generation's most unfairly underrated actors. Hopefully, his star turn in series like Silo and Lawman: Bass Reeves, not to mention his remarkable performance as Martin Luther King Jr. in 2014's Selma, will put that issue to rest.

Holston Becker only has two episodes to his name, yet Oyelowo infuses the character with immense empathy and humanity. And nothing says "surprise!" like Silo's leading man perishing in the second episode, with Juliette stepping up as the series' real protagonist in Holston's stead. The audience and the characters are both in for a ride.

5 “I Am the IT Shadow!”

Season 2, Episode 9

Image via Apple TV+

For all of his childlike sweetness, Solo/Jimmy spends most of the second season as his own unreliable narrator. He's desperate for companionship but willing to kill to protect the Vault. He cares about Juliette's safety but forces her into dangerous situations. He evades questions about his role as the IT shadow, his stories have holes, and he doesn't seem steady enough to be someone Juliette can trust. Some of those suspicions pay off when Juliette discovers that Jimmy has assumed someone else's identity.

But even though he is no stranger to making mistakes, Jimmy isn't an enemy. When he was 12 years old, he watched the silo's sheriff murder his father. Understandably, he never recovered from that trauma — until Juliette. The presence of a friend as well as a group of fellow survivors who need his help to stay alive — Audrey, Rick, Hope, and the baby — helps Jimmy accept the truth, even though the memory is horrifically painful. By opening the Vault to everyone, he opens his eager heart, and that situation is both surprising and satisfying.

4 Silos As Far as the Eye Can See

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via Apple TV+

Silo's first season is intentionally self-contained. The 10,000 citizens inside the silo believe themselves to be the only survivors of an apocalyptic event. With their limited knowledge and even more restricted access to the truth, no one can blame them for believing what their leaders tell them. The situation is designed to feel oppressive, claustrophobic, and inescapable. As we know by now, nothing is like it seems. The Season 1 finale leaves viewers with not just one breathtaking moment, but two: after Juliette survives the toxic outside air and climbs out of the crater, accomplishing what no one else has, she sees dozens upon dozens of other silos. There is Silo's equivalent of opening Pandora's box, a hint at the high-level worldbuilding at work and the multitudes of mysteries to solve.

3 Judge Meadows' Murder

Season 2, Episode 4

Image via Apple TV+

As soon as Mary Meadows starts to resist Bernard and act independently, it feels like a dangerous trap is slowly closing in around her. Meadows' and Bernard's history is already complicated to the point of painful, and Bernard's promises to help Meadows go outside always seem hollow. Nothing rings more ominous than Bernard inviting her to dinner in "The Harmonium," and the dread isn't misplaced. Even though Meadows refuses to drink the wine Bernard offers, he knows her too well and outmaneuves her by poisoning her food instead. Bernard murdering someone he loves is deplorable enough, but the fact he considers it a political necessity to maintain control of the silo is even worse. In Bernard's mind, Robert Sims leading an impeachment campaign against Meadows threw too much fuel onto the fire and "forced" his hand." The mayor even dares to use Meadows' dead body to frame Mechanical for her death. Bernard's ice-cold pragmatism and unwavering commitment to the Pact's edicts reaches a point this character cannot return from, and the results — even if we had suspected them in some form — are breathtakingly grisly.

2 What Is the Safeguard?

Season 2, Episode 9 & 10

Image via Apple TV+

Speaking of Bernard's commitment to the Pact: Silo has teased the Safeguard since early Season 1, when Juliette's lover, the late George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley), discovers a hidden tunnel at the bottom of the silo's structure. Juliette doesn't have time to find it herself, but Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) rushes down the instant he solves Salvador Quinn's coded message. Learning about the Safeguard — a pipe designed to kill all 10,000 residents with an airborne poison — spirals both Lukas and Bernard into an existential crisis. The emotional payoff of the Safeguard is worthy of a chef's kiss. Yet perhaps the greatest shock isn't merely the sheer callousness of whomever designed the silos, but the disembodied electronic voice that addresses Lukas in the tunnel. Apple TV+'s subtitles call it The Algorithm — to think that some AI has been constantly monitoring the Silo, waiting to dispense mass death should the "need" arise, is jaw-dropping.

1 Meet Helen and Daniel

Season 2, Episode 10

Image via Apple TV+

As if Juliette and Bernard being stuck in the incinerator wasn't enough of a season finale cliffhanger, Silo Season 2 must pull the rug out from under us, with a side of whiplash for good measure. After said incinerator blasts out flames and the screen fades to black with no word on Juliette or Bernard's survival (although we can assume the former, given Ferguson's confirmed involvement in Seasons 3 and 4), the final scene of Season 2 occurs hundreds of years in the past. Daniel (Ashley Zukerman), a US congressman, meets Helen (Jessica Henwick), a journalist, at a restaurant. Helen tries to discuss the circumstances surrounding a dirty bomb that claimed innocent lives and affected the entire country's operations, but Daniel refuses to share any details.

As Helen waits for the restaurant's check, she opens Daniel's gift: a Pez dispenser with a duck head. Yes, that's the same relic George showed Juliette before his death and, presumably, the same one Robert Sims gave his son. If Season 1's finale hints at the wider world and why the silos were created, then Season 2 goes even further with a closing scene teeing up the "how" and the "why." This series is an onion, and the manifold layers are just now peeling away.

Keep Reading: 10 21st Century Shows To Watch If You Love ‘Severance’