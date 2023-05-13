Everybody knows that Rashida Jones can bring the laughs. She's been doing so for years on a variety of television shows like Angie Tribeca, Parks & Recreation, and The Office for over a decade. But did you know that she can also kill it in tension-driven dramatic roles as well? We have seen Jones dabble with more serious roles in the past with projects like Boston Public as Louisa Fenn way back in 2000-2002, the 2010 hit The Social Network, and the very small 2019 independent release, The Sound of Silence opposite Peter Sarsgaard, but we've never seen her as we do in the new AppleTV+ series Silo that dropped on May 5. Maybe the actress just wanted to remind us that she is much more than a one-trick pony as her portrayal as Allison in the mind-bending, futuristic, dystopian thriller series is undoubtedly her finest dramatic work to date.

What is 'Silo' About?

AppleTV+ has delivered several attempts at high-concept science fiction over the last several years to mixed reviews with big-budget epics like Foundation and the very disappointing Invasion, but the streamer's latest run at futuristic thrills looks like the third time is the charm. Silo takes place in a dystopian future (or at least we are led to believe it is in the future) and tells the story of a group of about 1,000 people who have taken up residence in an underground dwelling. In the season premiere episode, entitled "Freedom Day," they have no idea how they got there or who built the subterranean city and fear that what lies above is too deadly and poisonous to risk being exposed to. The cast is exceptional. In addition to Jones, the cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson (who is also set to star in Dune 2), David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, and Will Patton. All of them bring their A game to the unique thriller about the mysteries involving what the silo is supposed to be protecting them from. But it is the performance of Rashida Jones that really pops off the screen in the first episode of the season.

Who Does Rashida Jones Play?

Jones plays Allison, an IT supervisor for the underground city and the wife of the silo's sheriff, Holston (Oyelowo). They have taken to their strange world pretty well considering it is all they have known. Allison is happy enough with her husband as they are trying to conceive under the strict population restrictions of the silo. At first, it appears as if Jones is going to be the winsome and bubbly character that we have grown to appreciate over the last 20 years. But midway through the first episode, things take a drastic change, and it becomes apparent that Jones is going to have to bring out her dramatic chops as she finds herself embroiled in a possible conspiracy involving the true nature of the silo and why it was created. And she is up to the task, as she enters headfirst down a rabbit hole that will test her mettle, her resolve, and ultimately her sanity.

Rashida Jones Shines Brightest in 'Silo'

Forget the Rashida Jones you know from Angie Tribeca, Parks & Rec, and The Office. This version of the actress is nothing like those comedic screwball characters. Allison is intuitive, brave, and refuses to be placated or turned away once she starts to become more aware of the strange happenings within the silo. When odd computer entries from hundreds of years ago are brought to her attention, Allison immediately begins to doubt everything she has been led to believe about the underground city she has called home her whole life. All the information about the silo is said to have been destroyed in "The Rebellion" many years ago. When they come across anything that may link them to the silo's past, it is labeled a "relic" and is supposed to be delivered to the officials in charge of law and order in the city. This includes her husband Holston, who is the top cop in the silo. When she can't let go of the mysterious relic she comes across it brings discord to the home and their relationship. Jones is such a natural in the taut psychological thriller series that we want to know why she hasn't done more of it.

Rashida Jones' Allison Gets What She Wants

After discovering relics that insinuate that life above the silo is anything but toxic and uninhabitable, she starts to go clandestine in search of answers. Have they been lied to all their lives about the outside world? What can she do to prove that there may very well be a conspiracy and that she is not going crazy? Her husband, Holston, is skeptical about Allison's theories, and she takes drastic measures to prove it to him that she is dead serious about her recent revelation. Earlier in the episode, the couple go to see the silo's obstetrician. During the visit, the doctor claims to have removed her birth control device, thereby freeing them to pursue having a child. But he didn't really remove her birth control device as he claimed. Unfortunately for Allison, she takes the very drastic measure of retrieving the birth control device herself and is a bloody mess while she makes a scene in the cavernous common area before screaming the fateful words, "I want to go out!" Meaning she wants to leave the protection of the silo and experience the surface world. Jones' distress at not being believed and the urgency that she implores upon her fellow silo dwellers to at least consider that they have all been living a lie and that the environment above is perfectly hospitable is the most forceful we've seen the actress be on-screen, and it suits her just fine. Better than fine, in fact.

Allison Goes Outside the 'Silo'

Allison manages to convince her husband that she is completely sane and has legitimate reasons for requesting to leave the silo. Once again, Jones is on form, making an impassioned plea that is both clear and confidently compelling. It makes us feel a little cheated that we haven't been treated to more scenes like these from her in what is now a long and successful career. By the time she is outfitted with a hermetically sealed suit and prepares to venture into the unknown above, she has you hooked 100 percent. The best part of the first two episodes that have been dropped so far is the enormous tension that is built by Allison as she slowly makes her way upward and onto the surface.

We certainly don't want to spoil what happens to her, but it is very safe to assume that in the silo, you shouldn't believe what you see and are being shown by a faction that has a vested interest in keeping the people imprisoned within the restrictive dwelling. We are stoked for the next episodes, which release every Friday until the show's 10-episode run concludes.