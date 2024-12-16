Apple TV+ has just announced, mercifully, that its smash hit sci-fi series Silo has officially been renewed for a third and fourth season, with the latter serving as the final season of the ambitious tale starring Rebecca Ferguson. The second season is currently streaming on Apple TV+ now, with the sixth episode due to premiere this Friday around the world. Created by Graham Yost, who has adapted the Wool novels by Hugh Howey, the series tells the story of the final 10,000 inhabitants of Earth, living a mile underground in a silo that protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Alongside Ferguson, the series stars Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Ferguson couldn't hide her delight at getting the opportunity to finish telling Juliette's story, as she revealed in a statement:

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with ‘Silo’ since the first episode. I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey's books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Rebecca Ferguson Always Wanted Four Seasons of 'Silo'

In an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub this past April, Ferguson shared her thoughts on the series reaching its natural conclusion. She also revealed that Seasons 3 and 4 would be filmed back-to-back, with the fourth season marking the series finale, which has now officially been confirmed.

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons," she said, before adding:

"So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

The second season is currently streaming on Apple TV+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Silo.

Your changes have been saved Silo In a dystopian future, men and women reside in a vast underground silo governed by strict regulations, believed to shield them from the hazardous world above. The series delves into the complex social order within the silo and the mysteries surrounding their subterranean existence. Release Date May 5, 2023 Creator Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Common , Tim Robbins , Harriet Walter , Christian Ochoa Lavernia , Avi Nash , Billy Postlethwaite , Chinaza Uche , Iain Glen , Remmie Milner , David Oyelowo , Rick Gomez , Ferdinand Kingsley , Shane McRae , Chipo Chung , Caitlin Zoz , Matt Gomez Hidaka , Angela Yeoh , Olatunji Ayofe , Khairika Sinani , Will Patton , Akie Kotabe Seasons 2 Character(s) Juliette Nichols , Robert Sims , Bernard Holland , Martha Walker , Amundsen , Lukas Kyle , Hank , Paul Billings , Dr. Pete Nichols , Shirley , Sheriff Holston , Patrick Kennedy , George Wilkins , Knox , Sandy , Kathleen Billings , Cooper , Deputy Molly Karins , Teddy , Raider Jean , Deputy Marnes , Diego Expand

