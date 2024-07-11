The Big Picture Silo will make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con with a star-studded panel discussing Season 2.

Silo is a critically acclaimed drama, starring Rebecca Ferguson in a gripping sci-fi drama about a mysterious underground world.

Ferguson confirms plans for Seasons 3 and 4 to conclude the series based on the book trilogy. Stay tuned for more updates.

Apple TV+ has officially announced that its critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Silo will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Fans of the series can look forward to an exciting panel discussion featuring star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, co-star Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost, and executive producer Hugh Howey. The panel, moderated by Adam Savage (Editor-in-Chief, Tested.com), promises to offer a sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season of the hit series. Attendees can also expect surprise special guests to join the conversation.

Silo tells the gripping story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, living in a mile-deep home that shields them from the toxic environment outside. The origins of the silo and its purpose are shrouded in mystery, with dire consequences for anyone who dares to seek the truth. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer whose quest to solve a loved one's murder leads her to uncover secrets that challenge the very foundations of her world.

Premiering globally in May 2023, Silo quickly garnered praise for its riveting narrative and exceptional performances. Critics hailed it as "must-watch" television and lauded its rich world-building and compelling storytelling. The series also achieved Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, with particular acclaim for Ferguson's powerful performance as Juliette.

How Much More 'Silo' Can We Expect?

Ferguson told Collider's Steve Weintraub back in April that Seasons 3 and 4 were aiming to film back to back, and that the fourth season would be the concluding chapter in the series:

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

For those who haven't yet experienced the dystopian drama, the first season of Silo is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+. The show’s intricate plot and stunning visuals make it a standout in the realm of sci-fi television, even on Apple TV+, which has rapidly become the home of prestige science fiction. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

