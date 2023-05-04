Just ahead of the premiere of the dystopian sci-fi series Silo, Apple TV+ shared with Collider an exclusive clip that sets the tone for the upcoming first season of the show. Shrouded in mystery, the series centers around a society that was forced to live underground after the air above ground became toxic. They live in a silo, which is introduced in the clip that we can now share with you.

The clip stars Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) as Juliette, the engineer who decides to brave the silo and search for answers after the death of a co-worker. The scene emphasizes the ambitious production values that we’ve come to expect from an Apple TV+ sci-fi series, with an elaborate underground system that makes it clear that Juliette’s job will be far from easy.

There's a Lot to Unpack Inside the Silo

The scene also shows David Oyelowo (The Girl Before) as Sheriff Holston, the one who will help Juliette investigate the case as they move and try to figure out each segment of the silo they live in – as well as what’s really going on outside. As the duo kicks off the investigation and searches for leads, they start to realize how little they know about the place they live in, and who was there before them.

Image via Apple TV+

Silo is developed for television by Graham Yost, who previously created Justified and penned the screenplays of Mission to Mars and Speed. The series is adapted from a trilogy of best-selling novels by author Hugh Howey, who also serves as executive producer. The first two episodes are directed by Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob).

Aside from Ferguson and Oyelowo, the cast of Silo also features Tim Robbins (Mystic River), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), Chinaza Uche (A Good Person), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Will Patton (Yellowstone), Harriet Walter (Sense and Sensibility), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), Ferdinand Kingsley (Mank), Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete), Matt Gomez Hidaka, Rick Gomez (Band of Brothers), Lee Drage, Henry Garrett (The Son), Will Merrick (About Time) and Paul Herzberg (The Honorable Woman).

Apple TV+ premieres Silo with two episodes this Friday, May 5. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: