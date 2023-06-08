Ahead of Episode 7 of its successful new dystopian sci-fi series Silo, Apple TV+ shared an exclusive first-look clip at "The Flamekeepers," which will air tomorrow on the streaming platform. Silo has been a critical success for the streamer so far, with the immaculate production design, plot, and performances winning acclaim for the series, which is based on the short story Wool by Hugh Howey.

The clip, entitled "Reschedule," shows Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) in her new law enforcement position, already butting heads with Paul (Chinaza Uche), following a request from Mayor Nichols to meet. Juliette has her own ideas, but headstrong as ever, she's determined that the mayor will wait for her as she has her own priorities with problems of their own awaiting her in the troublesome Mids.

The series' cast of characters are stuck in a chaotic underground environment, hunkered down inside a gigantic silo where humanity has been placed following an unknown catastrophe that has made the outside air unsafe to breathe. As with all mystery box shows, we only know what we're told, so who knows if that's the truth or not. The idea of "don't go outside, it isn't safe" is not a new one to science fiction, or even horror to an extent, but so far, Silo has managed to do something new with the genre.

What Makes Silo So Compelling?

The first episode, entitled "Freedom Day", was a masterclass in world-building and suspense, as we are introduced in media res to David Oyelowo's Sheriff Becker, who locks himself inside a cell, and declares he wants to go outside. We're then taken back over the previous year's events as he and his wife Allison (Rashida Jones) are "granted permission" to attempt to become pregnant. But as the year goes by without success, Allison becomes more and more paranoid that she is being prevented from conceiving a child by outside means, despite the fact her mandatory birth control device has been removed from her.

Ultimately, that dystopian paranoia of being controlled by those around you certainly seems to ring true for our characters, who have had an almighty task on their hands to try and figure out the truth. The series stars Ferguson, Oyelowo, Jones, Uche, Harriet Walter, Tim Robbins, Avi Nash, and Common, while the fascinating production is brought to audiences by its creators, Graham Yost and Morten Beldum

Silo drops new episodes each Friday on Apple TV+. Check out the exclusive clip from Episode 7, "The Flamekeepers," down below: