[This article contains spoilers from the Season 1 finale of Apple TV+'s Silo]Apple TV+'s Silo concluded an outstanding debut season with a stunning finale that perhaps asked more questions than it answered, and left Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols in quite the predicament—outside the silo, having discovered the truth about what really lies beyond those big, secure—and probably quite inviting, now—blast doors.

The big question on everyone's lips through the series was a simple one: can we believe what we see on the display which shows us a barren and desolate outside world? A significant hint emerged when Allison (portrayed by Rashida Jones) departed the silo in the first episode. She believed the display was a lie and the skies were blue outside. She confided in her husband Holston (David Oyelowo) about her belief, vowing to cleanse the display with her wool if she was right—which she then did.

When Juliette steps outside, she sees the same blue sky - the exact same. And it becomes apparent quickly that the display is a lie—the one in her helmet, that is. As Juliette makes it up the hill, she sees lush grass for miles beyond. In the silo, Bernard (Tim Robbins) rushes to the server room and Juliette suddenly sees the truth. An empty world, with no life. The camera pans upwards, showing a city in the distance, and dozens of other silos surrounding her.

"It Doesn't Come as a Shock"

Ferguson spoke with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub in advance of the finale, and offered her reaction to how Juliette must have been feeling when she realized the truth. It seems clear that the air may well truly be toxic outside, so she will be praying the tape securing her suit is working as it should.

"I mean, obviously it doesn't come as a shock," said Ferguson. "I knew it was coming. It was more, how are they going to set it up and how we were going to shoot it, and how do you sell everything that's happening? You know, the lie within the lie, what she sees, the fact that we were walking on one spot. They put a camera in my helmet, and I was kind of walking on a treadmill kind of thing. But, it's so grand, it's so huge." She went on to say:

"The fact that these people have been locked up and underground for 200 years, not knowing what an option is, and to act that, the vast ongoing view of the sky, of the horizon, there's so much in that. You know, a lot of people say, “How does she react to what she sees?” I don't think she understands what she sees. At this point, it's so overwhelming, and the stress of wondering if the tape is going to hold, I think that's enough."

Ferguson continued, "It's also, what is the truth? You know, you look at our world, and you sometimes think things that we see...I don't want to compare it in that sense. I want to believe that I'm much more astute in what's happening in the world than what they are, sadly enough, with the whispers and the spies in the walls. But I sometimes think, what's gonna happen in 50 years in the future, and we look at ourselves now and think, “How were we so dumb? Why did we believe that?” What are we believing now as a reality, you know? I'm fully a believer in questioning everything."

How Much is Left in the Tank?

Silo is based on and adapted from the post-apocalyptic science-fiction series by Hugh Howey. The series commenced its journey in 2011 with the introduction of the short story "Wool," which eventually found its place in a novel bearing the same title, alongside four subsequent novellas. In addition to "Wool," the series encompasses "Shift," "Dust," three standalone short stories, and even a captivating graphic novel adaptation of the original narrative.

Ferguson confirmed that she knows everything that would happen in the series, having done her due diligence and read all of the required material. Not only that, when Weintraub asked about working with showrunner Graham Yost, Ferguson praised him for ensuring all 10 scripts for the season were done ahead of shooting, allowing for a smooth process, something she was keen on as an executive producer.

"I have read Dust, Shift and Wool. I've read all three books if that answers your question, and I shall not say anything else. I have all 10 scripts for the second season. We had the same when we started shooting Season 1. That's how Graham (Yost) works. That's what we have now for Season 2. You lock them in, you work with them. Yeah, all 10. And also, I believe as an EP I think I wanted to have the control over the character prior to signing on to things."

Ferguson went on to say, "To be honest, watching Graham work with his team—I mean, people put that EP hat on my head, and obviously I enjoy it, but it means nothing compared to the role of just studying Graham when he comes to set. He's a fantastic showrunner and also a team leader the way that he runs the writers’ room. It's magic what they do and how they convert this book into the TV show, the way that we can adapt it because it's so big. It's so huge, and he's managed to create this fantastic storyline that pulled me through. I mean, he's phenomenal. He's the most incredible mentor I've ever had in producing."

But that begs one last question—we've seen people panic and use up all their oxygen very quickly upon leaving the silo, so just exactly how much air is left in Juliette's tank on her back? Ferguson teased the answer to that question with: "Enough to take us to Season 2, maybe." Good thing Silo has already been renewed for another season.

You can catch the entire first season of Silo on Apple TV+ right now. For more on Silo, here's Ferguson talking about Silo Season 2, her biggest challenge playing Juliette, and how long the series might run.

