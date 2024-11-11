We're just weeks away from the return of Silo, Apple TV+'s glorious dystopian sci-fi drama series. Silo was one of the standout series of 2023, and the return of the show so quickly is fantastic news for those of us who were wowed by the world created by Emmy-nominated writer Graham Yost. Yost also serves as showrunner for the series based on the novels by the acclaimed writer Hugh Howey. Rebecca Ferguson is back as Juliette, our hero, who has set out to solve a conspiracy that lurks at the very heart of Silo 18. To mark the return of one of the best shows on TV, Collider is stoked to partner with Apple TV+ to exclusively reveal a recap of the first season to help viewers old and new prepare for their return underground.

We last saw Juliette banished from the Silo for "cleaning," before being sentenced to die from exposure to the outside, with everyone else in the Silo watching her as she walks to her inevitable fate. Except... Juliette doesn't die. She keeps walking and disappears over the horizon, where we discover not just one silo, but countless others.

The series has been critically acclaimed and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with Ferguson's performance a standout for the way she carries the weight of the series. For Season 2, Steve Zahn will be joining the cast, alongside returning stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

'Silo' Has Two More Seasons

In an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub back in April, Ferguson explained how she saw the series as having a natural ending, and revealed plans for filming Seasons 3 and 4 back to back, with the fourth season serving as the final part of the series.

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Check out our exclusive look at Silo above and keep your eyes on Apple TV+ on November 15, 2024.

