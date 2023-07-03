Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Silo Season 1.Silo has just aired its highly anticipated closure of the first season, leaving the audience shocked and ready for more stories in this arcane universe. Once again, Apple TV+ proved it is able to compete with other streaming platforms, not only by proposing some feel-good comedies but also by creating more intricate and ambitious productions. Silo is a tour de force of writing and a mix of various genres (from science-fiction to even crime drama). Furthermore, it's a series not only for lovers of decent sci-fi, but basically for anyone who wants to take a deep dive into an intriguing, apocalyptic, and irresistible concept.

Based on the book series written by Hugh Howey, Silo won our hearts because it offered a refreshing combination of popular literary motives and one huge conundrum that makes us stay up all night and consider every possible scenario. Even the genre's literary master, Stephen King, recommended this show on Twitter, so it seems like Apple TV+ has another ace up in its sleeve. It's even difficult to find out any flaws in this nearly impeccable TV show. If anything, Silo's only problem is an unfortunate fusion of its casting and not-so-well-thought-out advertising campaign.

RELATED: How ‘Silo’ Sets Up a Season 2

Nothing About 'Silo' Season 1's Villain Reveal Was Surprising

Image via Apple TV

Listen: there is no force in the world that would persuade Silo's audience that Tim Robbins' villain reveal was, actually, surprising and unforeseen. In Silo, we meet his Bernard (only for a couple of seconds) for the first time in the opening episode, which tells us the story of Rashida Jones' heroine, Allison, trying to find out the real truth about the institution's purpose. He's a strict head of an IT department and a person shrouded in mystery: we know absolutely nothing about him, so here comes the first flag indicating even bigger plans for him in the narrative.

When three years pass, we meet Bernard again, this time from Sheriff Juliette Nichols' (Rebecca Ferguson) point-of-view while she investigates the deaths of her colleagues. It feels like Bernard is on Juliette's side, although it's hard to tell what are his real intentions. Silo deliberately uses Bernard's appearance as rarely as possible (another so-called "red flag") so the viewer will immediately forget that his character might play a more significant and precise part in this complex intrigue. Most importantly, Robbins is not widely known as a television actor, and this is why seeing him in such a super-production as Apple TV+'s Silo is rather out of the ordinary. One is unable to believe that hiring an S-class actor for the IT worker's role (with no further importance) deliberately took place! Robbins' stardom cements our initial impression that his role is somewhat more pivotal than Silo's storytelling originally implied. There would be no sense in casting Robbins as just a non-important citizen of Silo and then putting his surname in the show's opening credits. It feels like Apple TV+ sabotaged its own idea by just sticking to the businesses' main regulations.

Besides, from the beginning of the show, we have been able to perceive that Common's complicated and rather ruthless character, Sims, is a too obvious choice for Silo's true villain; he even has an aura of someone's right hand, who performs entrusted tasks without further thinking. It feels like his character, at times too harsh and ill-tempered to be an actual mastermind behind the whole system (controlled by the mysterious Judicial), was too indolently written red herring. Sometimes it is anger, not dexterity, that functions as his methods' main underpinning. On one hand, his (anti)hero has a chance to change the sides of his conflict, as we learn about some of his righteous deeds (Sims is a good father, and he keeps Gloria alive). On the other, a viewer awaiting some clever and unexpected cliffhangers might argue that Sims' presence is a typical and clichéd plot device with the goal to divert our suspicions from Bernard and his hidden plotting.

It's not rocket science to understand that Sims is another pawn in the game who hides his employer's identity and functions as his "shadow." And, as the show is quickly killing off its beloved characters, one of the last players standing in Silo's sinister game is, really, Bernard. There is, actually, no other character that can (even for some time) be considered a true mastermind, an eerie architect behind all the show's happenings. When Judge Meadows (Tanya Moodie) tells our Sheriff that she is scared of someone else, we know it's not Sims. Furthermore, there is only one other person with whom Meadows is constantly in touch (and who, from time to time, appears on the screen as a harmless and non-invasive IT administrator). It's the show's open secret that Bernard will, ultimately, admit he is the one protecting Silo's rules and regulations, so we instantly start believing that there might be a more twisted plot solution prepared just around the corner. It suffices to say that nothing like that ever happens: there are too many red flags on the show's road.

What Can Season 2 of 'Silo' Learn From This Reveal?

Image via Apple TV+

Of course, there is nothing particularly wrong in casting Robbins as the show's main antagonist (through his entire career, Robbins has proven he can readily play more ambiguous and non-obvious film characters), but we have to rethink how shows like Silo are going to plan their advertisement in the future. As it is apparent now, the show foreshadowed his twofold role, not only through his nominal screen time and equivocal attitude towards Sheriff Nichols. Even before the premiere of the first episode, we were able to spot Robbins on the show's official poster: after Rebecca Ferguson, his figure is the most noticeable one (as it is bigger when compared to other, rather diminutive heroes). It sounds like an overinterpretation, yet it was Silo's poster that gave us the very first hint.

Such tiny detail is a consequence of Robbins' star presence (seeing him encourages cinephiles to watch Silo), but it also implies that his role is going to be much more substantial than one has anticipated after watching the first episodes of the show. That being said, if writers prepare such a revelation based on suspense and neo-noir storytelling, it would seem highly advisable to either re-cast such character for someone more unknown (and give Robbins another, equally fascinating character) or, on the contrary, change the way they promote his appearance. Silo makes every effort to shock its audience with Bernard's real identity, but their attempt is unintentionally nipped in the bud by the series' undisguised marketing.

Silo has already been renewed for a second season, and there are still a lot of research materials (Silo's literary sources) waiting for the writers' room, so the critically acclaimed show, steeped in its slow-burning mystery, won't end with this shocking final twist. Yet, it does not change the fact that writers (along with the producers responsible for the main advertisement) should immediately modify their agenda if they want to offer some further plot twists or introduce other ambivalent characters. And yes, Silo is a show about overthrowing a dysfunctional system, but this anti-utopia is created purely by people. Thus, if the screenwriters aim to shock us with the show's unforgettable heroes and, especially, villains, they have to start by making them less biased, with not-so-evident character tropes, intents, and beliefs.

All episodes of Silo Season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV+.