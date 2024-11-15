Mysteries and secrets continue to shroud the Down Deep in Season 2 of Silo. Based on the Silo trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey - “Wool”, “Shift”, and “Dust” - the hit sci-fi AppleTV+ series follows the mile-deep fortress that serves as humanity’s last refuge. Outside, a toxic, deadly world waits, and inside, the truth is just as elusive as ever. While many have chosen to live life as per the Pact, some have chosen to dig for its hidden secrets - at their own risk.

Season 1 of Silo mainly follows former engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she finds herself in a complicated investigation, all while uncovering the truth behind her lover’s sudden death. But what begins as a personal endeavor snowballs into a shocking revelation about the place she calls home. The truth might be deadly, but it’s definitely irresistible. With Season 2 of Silo finally here, check out the cast and character guide below.

Rebecca Ferguson

Juliette Nichols

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer in the Silo. Sharp-minded and strong, deep down Juliette shoulders the pain of her childhood trauma. Now living in the Down Deep of the Silo, Juliette has grown into a resilient engineer whose main responsibility is to keep the generator working. With her job entailing her in the lower levels of the Silo, the last thing she expects is to be appointed the new Sheriff. Before her role, Ferguson starred as MIG agent Ilsa Faust in three of the Mission: Impossible films. Currently, she’s starring alongside Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Tim Robbins

Bernard Holland

Tim Robbins stars as Bernard Holland, the head of the IT Department for Silo. Due to the sensitive nature of his work, as well as all the data and tech he keeps, he’s very protective of his work. No one but himself is allowed to touch on anything his department is responsible for. In Season 1, Bernard throws a fit when someone else takes the initiative about recovering their deleted files and emphasizes that there is a specific way of doing IT-related things - things that only his department he claims is capable of carrying out. Robbins gained prominence for starring as Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption and earned an Academy Award and Golden Globe award for his performance in Mystic River.

Common

Robert Sims

Common stars as the head of security for Judicial, one of the two law enforcement branches in charge of maintaining order in the Silo. Under Judge Meadow’s leadership, the Judicial is also responsible for ensuring that everyone follows the Pack and confiscating Relics - forbidden items from before the Rebellion that are considered dangerous to the Judicial. As a law enforcer, Robert can easily switch from being a charming resident to a threatening officer in a matter of seconds. Despite being Meadows's subordinate, Robert has been proven to be more influential and powerful compared to the Judge. On top of his stellar rapping career, Common has previously starred as Agent Evans in Now You See Me and co-starred as 1960s civil rights movement leader James Bevel in Selma.

Harriet Walter

Martha Walker

Harriet Walter stars as Martha Walker, an electrical engineer stationed in the Down Deep. Her main responsibility is to tend to the electronics workshop at the Mechanical Level, which she stayed in for twenty-five years following her broken marriage. Outside of work, Martha serves as a surrogate parent to Juliette since she was a teenage mechanical apprentice. A celebrated figure in the TV and film industry, Dame Walter’s most recent performances include her roles in the Emmy-winning Succession and Ted Lasso.

Chinaza Uche

Paul Billings

Chinaza Uche stars as Chief Deputy Paul Billings, a former member of the Judicial branch and a law enforcement deputy. Before working in Judicial, Paul worked as a deputy in the Mids. Following his marriage, Paul decides to move back to the Sheriff's Department so that he could have better hours. Before Juliette was appointed Sheriff, Billings was originally supposed to get the post under Meadows’ recommendation. Uche previously starred in the lead role in the film Nigerian Prince. He later went on to play a series-regular role as Henry in the comedy series Dickinson.

Avi Nash

Lukas Kyle

Avi Nash stars as Lukas Kyle, a staff worker in the IT department. With a high level of intelligence and charming looks that match, Lukas is also kind-hearted. In Season 1, Lukas can be found spending his nights in the Level 1 Cafeteria. It is here where he would have conversations with Juliette, commenting on her name and even sharing what he does during his job. Nash first made his feature film debut starring alongside Sir Ben Kingsley and Patricia Clark in Drive. He also starred as Siddiq in The Walking Dead.

Shane McRae

Knox

Shane McRae stars as Knox, the head of Mechanical in the Silo. Born and raised in the Down Deep, Knox has always been a hands-on person. Ever since he was a young boy, Knox has been active in the Mechanical department, in which Juliette was posted as his Shadow. Thanks to his knowledge, grit, and hard work, Knox rises through the ranks and becomes Head of Mechanical. As Head, his job is to ensure that everyone else does their job to make sure Silo stays alive. McRae previously starred as Taylor in Sneaky Pete, followed by his role as Dickie Barrett in Paradise Lost.

Remmie Milner

Shirley Campbell

Remmie Milner stars as Shirley Campbell, a member working for the Mechanical department. Before she became an engineer in the Down Deep, she was part of the Salvage during her younger years. One of her previous jobs required her to scavenge for usable bits of technology that could be recycled and later on repaired for future use. Milner previously starred in Dark Materials, A Christmas Carol, and Save Me.

Clare Perkins

Carla

Clare Perkins stars as Carla, a worker in the Supply department, and Martha’s ex-wife. Carla finally reunites with Martha following Juliette’s arrest in Season 1. Perkins is best known for her role as Denise Boulter in Family Affairs and Ava Hartman in EastEnders.

Billy Postlethwaite

Hank

Billy Postlethwaite stars as Deputy Hank, a member of the law enforcement. Stationed in the Sheriff's Department, he’s mainly responsible for overseeing the engineering levels. When a troubled Juliette comes to Hank for help, he explains to her the complexity that comes with her unsanctioned relationship and the consequences she has to face should she choose to pursue her issues. Regardless, he helps Juliette whenever his jurisdiction allows it. Postlethwaite previously starred as Boris Stolyarchuk in Chernobyl and had a minor role in the war drama 1917.

Rick Gomez

Patrick Kennedy

Rick Gomez stars as Patrick Kennedy, a Maintenance worker with a dark, criminal past. Outside of his work, Patrick has been secretly dealing in forbidden Relics. Unfortunately, Patrick finds himself in a twisted situation with the deputy, which leads to an unwanted death in his personal life. Gomez is best known for starring as Radio Technician Fourth Grade George Luz in the war miniseries Band of Brothers.

Caitlin Zoz

Kathleen Billings