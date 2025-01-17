Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Silo.

Apple TV+’s dystopian sci-fi drama Silo just concluded its second season, with Season 1 ending with Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) leaving Silo 18 (not by choice), Season 2 continues to unravel the world Juliette grew up believing completely. Through Juliette’s discovery of Silo 17, her new unpredictable friend, Solo (Steve Zahn), reveals there are 50 silos in total, planting the seed that there was a specific intent for the building of the silos. Juliette’s refusal to clean as she departed Silo 18 inspired a rebellion in hopes of finding out the truth, a rebellion Juliette learns is very similar to one that occurred in Solo’s silo. A rebellion that Juliette knows can put her loved ones in danger, which has been a ticking time bomb ready to explode, pushing her to find a way back home this entire season.

Silo 18 Goes to War in 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 10