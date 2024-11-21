Season 2 of Silo continues to pull back the curtains and uncover the truths keeping Silo’s inhabitants in check. Set in a harrowing future where the last 10,000 humans cling to survival in a mile-deep underground shelter, their lives are dictated by authoritarian rule and shrouded in mystery. No one knows why the Silo exists - or who built it - and asking the wrong questions or disrupting the status quo comes with deadly consequences.

Last season, Silo’s protagonist Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer turned reluctant investigator, came across the chilling secrets while searching for answers about a loved one’s death. But her personal quest for truth gains the attention of Silo’s Judicial, putting a target on her head. Following her shocking discovery of the barren wasteland beyond the Silo, Season 2 continues to follow Juliette on a high-stakes mission to expose the truth. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in Episode 2 of Silo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 2 Streaming?

Episode 2 of SIlo Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 22, 2024.

For those not on Apple TV+ yet, new subscribers are eligible for three months of Apple TV+ for free whenever you buy a new Apple device. However, this offer must be redeemed within 90 days. Alternatively, audiences can explore the platform with a 7-day free trial before the $9.99 monthly subscription begins. For even more value, consider the Apple One bundle. Starting at $19.95 monthly, it combines Apple TV+ with up to five other Apple services, making it a comprehensive all-in-one option.

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 2

Check out the official logline for Silo Season 2, Episode 2, titled “Order”:

“In Silo 18, shock and unrest take hold in the wake of Juliette doing what no one’s done before.”

What Happened in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 1?