Season 2 of Silo is just getting started on its rebellion. Following its debut episode in mid-November, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), a former engineer at Silo 18, causes massive panic and bewilderment when she survives being outside in the barren wasteland, where the air is presumably toxic. As Juliette searches for any signs of life in the nearest Silo, her former underground home is in shambles as its tyrannical leader Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), and his fellow Judicial cronies extend their power over its inhabitants to prevent any unwanted uprising.

With Juliette out of the picture, her close ones are put into questioning, all seeking answers as to just how she’s able to make it out alive without blacking out. Rules are broken, civilians are restrained, and the authoritarian regime isn’t stopping until they get their hands on the show’s lead protagonist. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in Episode 3 of SIlo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 3 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 3 of Silo Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Those not on Apple TV+ yet can snag three free months of Apple TV+ - provided they redeem the offer within 90 days. Alternatively, new subscribers can try the platform with a 7-day free trial before the $9.99/month subscription kicks in. For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, the Apple On bundle might be the way to go. Starting at $19.95 per month, it wraps Apple TV+ together with up to five other Apple services.

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 3

Check out the official logline for Silo Season 2, Episode 3, titled “Solo”:

“Bernard turns to Judge Meadows for help. Billings begins to wonder if he’s being lied to. Juliette finally meets the man in the vault.”

What Happened in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 2?