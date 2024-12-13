Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 5, "Descent."

If you thought the first season of Silo was gripping, Season 2 is growing unquestionably tense as the show dives deeper — both figuratively and literally — into the mysteries of the silo’s fractured society. From life-threatening moments to emotionally charged conversations with her new silo buddy, Juliette Nichols, played strikingly by Rebecca Ferguson, finds herself more isolated than ever as we reach the halfway point of the Graham Yost series. As the latest episode peels back another layer of the silo’s secrets to push our heroine to some very physical and emotional limits, the actress tells Collider exclusively that there is a lot more coming for her character — and Solo — this season.

With Episode 5, “Descent” delivers a gut-punch of revelations and tension for Juliette following her discoveries of Silo 17’s past. After forming a fragile connection with Solo (Steve Zahn), she learns he is not who he claims to be, withdrawing from any trust she initially had in him. Not only does this force her to confront a new level of betrayal, but she’s also met with rather gruesome injuries that have left her to realize there’s no safe harbor for her. In the final moments of the episode, Juliette collapses and her fate is unknown. It’s a moment Ferguson revels in, stating the best part of the show is the “constant issues” her character faces along the way.

“I think at this moment when you believe you have someone who is on your side, and realizing that they might have manipulated something to get basically the upper hand to control you, that is where we leave it,” she explains. “That is fear on another level for her because there’s no just running away anymore. This is about having to stay safe, even in this silo.”

Rebecca Ferguson on Navigating the Uncomfortable Bond Between Juliette and Solo

“It’s the most uncomfortable dynamic for two people because they have to stand in the silence of each other, and yet they can’t walk away.”

When it comes to Juliette’s dynamic with Solo in Silo Season 2, Ferguson describes it as an unexpected and uniquely challenging relationship. As the journey takes her far beyond the confines of her comfort zone, her relationship with Solo becomes an almost incidental test of patience and vulnerability for the former Silo 18 resident. “I think what made it all so interesting was the way that Steve played Solo,” Ferguson explains. “Working against a character that is so childish and so naive and scared puts Juliette in a situation where she constantly had to walk on eggshells, and it’s something that she, as a character, has never done before. She just does whatever the heck she wants, right? It’s like handling a thing, but this thing is a human being.”

From their first interactions in Episode 1’s “The Engineer,” Solo’s reclusive and unpolished nature contrasts starkly with Juliette’s sensibilities. This all builds up to Episode 3’s “Solo,” which works to explore their dynamic a bit more as Solo hesitates to open up to her. It’s this reluctance that finds Juliette frustrated over his quirks and fears. “It’s like her worst nightmare. He is her worst nightmare, and she needs to deal with it. And from out of there comes this beautiful relationship,” she says.

However, by the time the pair get to this past week’s episode, “Descent,” it’s no secret that their bond deepens in unexpected ways. Particularly as the weight of isolation starts to pull them closer together. While Juliette begins to see Solo as a kindred spirit, she no longer thinks of him as an obstacle but as a sort of friend. With the two being two sides of the same coin, Ferguson agrees, saying they are “both odd and isolated,” but mostly just “introverts” together. “It’s the most uncomfortable dynamic for two people because they have to stand in the silence of each other, and yet they can’t walk away. They have to stand in the awkwardness with each other. It’s brilliant,” she says.

Rebecca Ferguson’s ‘Silo’ Stunt Is Nothing Like That ‘Mission: Impossible’ One

“To be honest, there was actually a moment that was quite uncomfortable.”

With the stakes getting only higher from here, Juliette is heading into some seriously dangerous uncharted waters this season. But the biggest jaw-dropping moment had to have been the near-drowning stunt Ferguson performs, which is not only a technical feat but a pivotal narrative moment that outlines her character’s growing vulnerabilities. While reflecting on the challenge, Ferguson reveals the intricacies of filming the scene and how it was “quite uncomfortable” at one moment. “You’re underwater, I’m tied up with the rope, I’ve got Pete, my wingman, who’s the diver who makes sure that I’m okay — I’m also a diver. So, he has a rig, he also has another rig so I’m safe, and we’re not too far down. We’re six, three, five meters… I don’t know how far down we are, but it’s fine to shoot up. You shouldn’t, but it’s okay.”

The scene required an immense level of precision and trust. As Ferguson reveals, it was a lot of choreographed stunt work. “When I’m doing the swimming and I’m maneuvering, number one, I have a regulator that is not just an inhaling thing; you have to bite on something, and when you bite on it, it automatically shoots air into your lungs. You can’t breathe. You’re not breathing air. You’re opening your throat and letting air shoot into your lungs. It’s a really weird sensation, and it takes time to fill up.”

The sequence also introduced unexpected complications, as the actress admits there is a lot of aligning the expectations of the scene with the stunt to make it all the more convincing. “I had to do this sequence where I shoot up, and we had to time or measure out that I was just above the surface, and it needs to be that panic that you can’t get up. Then I needed to get off the rope, but the rope had expanded in the water... So, it wasn’t panic, but it was not comfortable. And then Pete comes in, and I get the regulator in, and we realized — obviously — that wool expands. So, if you do the knot too tight, that ain’t good.”

While Ferguson admits this stunt wasn’t as extreme as her underwater work in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, it presented a unique challenge. “What makes it harder in some way with this was I’m stuck with cables and stuff holding me down, and there are so many gadgets and things you have to remember, and this thing that is shooting air in and not coming up. So, you have to really calm yourself before going in as an actor and concentrate on what’s first, what’s pulling you, where are you stuck? If I get scared, what’s the thing to disconnect me? And where’s Pete?” Despite the technical difficulty, Ferguson found moments of calm in the process: “Apart from all of that, it’s actually very meditative. If you like swimming and diving, it’s very calming and quiet.”

For more on this episode, watch the spoiler-filled interview above. New episodes of Silo Season 2 stream Fridays on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

