Season 2 of Silo is cracking under the pressure of a rebellion. With Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) struggling to survive outside the Silo and a brewing uprising threatening to upend the balance within, the tensions have never been this heated. Last episode, Juliette and her reluctant ally, Solo, attempt to work through their newfound relationship as they fought to stay alive. Back in Silo 18, a power struggle erupted after the shocking murder of Judge Meadows, orchestrated by the ruthless Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) to tighten his grip on power.

As the Silo descends into chaos, alliances are tested, secrets come to light, and rebellion simmers just beneath the surface. Episode 5 is just the beginning of the story’s boiling point, with Juliette setting the stage for explosive revelations. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in Episode 5 of SIlo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 5 Streaming?

Episode 5 of Silo Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 13, 2024.

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 5

Check out the official logline for Silo Season 2, Episode 5, titled “Descent”.

“Sims finds himself with a new position. Juliette learns Solo isn’t being honest. Bernard and Lukas make an important discovery.”

What Happened in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4?