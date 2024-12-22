Season 2 of Silo finally reaches its boiling point. Former engineer turned unassuming rebel Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) is still stuck outside in a foreign silo, with only a stranger by the name of Solo (Steve Zahn) to rely on. But the more secrets she uncovers, the more she realizes how Solo hasn’t been entirely truthful with her. With Juliette’s environmental suit still missing crucial pieces, and her physical condition worsening, there’s only so much the reluctant heroine can do to get back home alive.

Back at Silo 18, the season’s main antagonist Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) is tightening his grip on Juliette’s closest confidantes. With Robert Sims (Common) and his underlings as his pawns, Bernard has deployed a massive witchhunt for Shirley, Knox, Martha, and Carl. Although some managed to barely escape, others realized that they couldn’t handle the burden of this cat-and-mouse chase any further. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in Episode 6 of SIlo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 6 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 2 of SIlo Season 2 premiers on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 20, 2024.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+

For those not on Apple TV+ yet, new subscribers are eligible for three months of Apple TV+ for free whenever you buy a new Apple device. However, this offer must be redeemed within 90 days. Alternatively, audiences can explore the platform with a 7-day free trial before the $9.99 monthly subscription begins. For even more value, consider the Apple One bundle. Starting at $19.95 monthly, it combines Apple TV+ with up to five other Apple services, making it a comprehensive all-in-one option.

APPLE TV+ SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 6