It's a fantastic time to be a Silo fan, isn't it? Only three nail-biting episodes remain until the Season 2 finale, and Apple TV+ recently renewed the series for two more seasons — a development that all but confirms that one of the best (and most underrated) streaming shows out there right now will have a satisfying conclusion. Until then, we have this week's episode — "The Dive," written by Katharine DiSavino and directed by Michael Dinnert — which pushes Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) close to his breaking point and introduces a new threat to Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson).

The Rebels Disrupt Bernard's Plans in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 7

After swearing in Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) as his new shadow, Holland introduces the other man to his vastly improved living quarters, and, most importantly, the "Legacy" he mentioned at the end of last week's episode. Something with such a daunting title turns out to be a warmly lit, golden-hued room full of relics that amount to "the whole of human history" — books, paintings, sculptures, planetary displays, etc. Courtesy of Holland's exposition, Kyle learns that humanity built the Silo 352 years ago, but Holland claims ignorance about why they were commissioned. The class divide between Judicial and the Down Deep has never been clearer than in this scene, even though the Silo's discriminatory social hierarchy exists only in the subtext. Holland reveres this antiquated mini-museum, but it's a sight to which he's accustomed. For Lukas, this is a stunning wonder full of unknown treasures.

As mayor and shadow discuss, Kyle's intuition fills in the blanks about why Salvador Quinn's coded message is so important: it must contain a potential threat that's more dangerous than the rebellion. Cue a code-breaking montage as Kyle pages through books as well as Silo's version of a voice-activated iPad. He deduces that Quinn's cipher is numbers-based, but the pattern doesn't match anything in the Legacy's library. Realizing that the key must be a book that's older than 140 years, Holland hands over Judge Meadows' (Tanya Moodie) copy of The Wizard of Oz.

However, before Kyle can proceed with L. Frank Baum's classic book, Mechanical launches a small rocket-like device into the air. It shoots up the chute to the top of the Silo, pops its parachute, and dozens of slips of paper shower down around the watching residents. "IT lies to us," the papers read; they also cite Juliette's controversial cleaning, Meadows' suspicious death, and prompts everyone to "look and see." With the timing of a professional, Mechanical shuts down the Silo's power — but the lights stay on in the IT department. Holland races to kill the power in IT, but it's too late; the Up-Toppers have already seen the discrepancy and are reacting with suspicious confusion.

Bernard and Sims Have a Tense Face-Off in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 7

Holland, also irritated by the dramatic display, interrogates Carla (Clare Perkins) in seclusion. Bound, exhausted, and defiant, she refuses to tell him how her friends acquired enough gunpowder to fire the rocket. Instead, she demands to know if Shirley (Remmie Milner), Knox (Shane McRae), and Martha (Harriet Walter) — aka, "those idiots" — are alive. Holland refuses just as bluntly, his single "no" landing like a slap. Afterward, he addresses the sheriff's deputies and claims that the rebels are holding Sheriff Paul Billings (Chinaza Uche) hostage. The deputies don't seem to buy it; the only follow-up question is why IT's power stayed on. Why, it was a calculated move to make Holland look bad, of course! Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

Meanwhile, a conversation between Robert (Common) and Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) makes Holland's terrible day even worse. No matter how frustrated Robert feels about Holland mishandling the current crisis, Camille suggests her husband resist the urge to help his boss; let the mayor sweat it out alone and come crawling back to Robert. Robert follows his wife's advice by refusing to sign a search warrant for Supply, insisting on a face-to-face meeting with the mayor. An enraged Holland charges into Sims' office and berates the man for daring to disobey. Sims holds his ground, stung by how easily Holland continues to discard Sims' loyalty. Bernard, in what's obviously a retaliatory move, uses that opening to drop the bombshell about Camille's role in Knox and Shirley's escape. He relishes twisting that knife. In private, Mr. and Mrs. Sims discuss her decision and agree to move forward as a united front — but it's unclear whether Camille's decision to play both sides until they know which way this house of cards is going to topple will have harsher consequences than a tense conversation.

Martha Makes a Dangerous Mistake in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 7

After doing some digging, Billings and Hank (Billy Postlethwaite) learn that Judicial has planted a handful of spies — called Listeners — in Mechanical. Someone from Up Top has been leaving them instructions in the scavenge room. Cut to Shirley trying to strategize their way around this dilemma, but all Knox can do is immediately, playfully tease her about last week's kiss. They argue about who kissed whom first, only for Billings and Hank to once again ruin a budding romantic mood with grim news: today's note ordered the Listeners to assassinate Shirley and Knox. While the duo in question hang out — and flirt! — in protective custody, Martha pleads for help rescuing Carla from seclusion. Billings didn't have access to seclusion even when he was in Holland's good graces, and he has fewer options now that he's openly challenging the mayor. Martha won't hear any rebuttals: "25 years ago, I didn't do enough. I'll be damned if I don't do enough this time," she vows.

Furious, frightened, and desperate, she retreats to her workroom and plugs in the surveillance camera she had found and disconnected in Season 1. The lens narrows as she stares at it, which unsettles her enough to immediately take it back down. Unfortunately, that split-second impulsive act catches Rick Amundsen's (Christian Ochoa Lavernia) eye. He searches through old footage of Martha and Carla holding hands together in a holding cell and follows the bread crumbs to their divorce. Suddenly, Carla has become leverage.

In the cafeteria, Knox and Hank find a group of Down-Deepers gathered around Maeve, one of the kitchen staff. They've accused her of poisoning the food; she holds off their attacks with a knife and insists on her innocence. Hank gently nudges out the truth — crying, Maeve confesses that Judicial blackmailed her by threatening to withhold the medicine her ill mother needs. However, Maeve immediately told everyone about the poison before anyone could get hurt. As for the note about killing Knox and Shirley, it's a fake — Judicial ordered her to plant it in the hopes it would stir up a manhunt. The group around her turns from vengeful to sympathetic. Knox gently promises to put her through the wringer as penance, but also vows to protect her and her mother. That's what Mechanical does, and Holland can't steal that from them.

Juliette and Solo Are Attacked by a New Enemy in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 7

Over in Silo 17, Juliette is prepping for another deep-water dive — not that she has a choice, if she wants Solo (Steve Zahn) to hand over her suit and helmet. Juliette contemplates finding another way to leave, but she's swayed by a tearful Solo branding himself a failure and begging her to save his Silo. Juliette holds onto a pulley cable as Solo lowers her down into the water, but he pointedly educates Juliette about a phenomenon called the Bends, otherwise known as decompression sickness. If she's deep underwater and comes up too fast, gas bubbles will gather in her joints and kill her.

To no one's surprise, Julia's oxygen supply runs out before she can finish fixing the generator pump. Instead of heeding Solo's advice, she ascends as fast as she can. When she breaks the surface, coughing and gasping, Solo's nowhere to be seen. Juliette dashes up the stairs toward the vault only to find an abandoned axe on the ground and a trail of fresh blood leading up the stairs — a stranger has somehow joined Juliette and Solo in the Silo. This girl can never catch a break.

