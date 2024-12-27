Season 2 of Silo is officially way beyond the breaking point, with trouble brewing both inside and outside the silo walls. Having long been stranded in a foreign silo, the unassuming rebel Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) must put her trust in Solo (Steve Zahn), who has his own plans as well. Although Juliette isn’t the biggest fan of Solo’s shifty behavior and half-truths, the only way to make it out alive is to cooperate with this massive enigma of a person and fulfill his every wish.

Meanwhile, back in Silo 18, tyrant Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) weaponizes chaos to establish control. Using hunger as his tool, he punishes the rebellion by cutting off essential resources. But Mechanical isn’t backing down. With Juleitte’s closest confidantes leading the way to reclaim their territory, Bernard slowly realizes that he’s bitten off more than he could chew. It doesn’t help that one of his most loyal followers begins to sniff out the truth out of Bernard’s lies.

It’s only a matter of time until Bernard’s perfectly maintained facade crumbles. But being the mastermind that he is, he probably has more tricks up his sleeve. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in Episode 7 of Silo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 7 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 2 of SIlo Season 2 premiers on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 27, 2024.

For those not on Apple TV+ yet, new subscribers are eligible for three months of Apple TV+ for free whenever you buy a new Apple device. However, this offer must be redeemed within 90 days. Alternatively, audiences can explore the platform with a 7-day free trial before the $9.99 monthly subscription begins. For even more value, consider the Apple One bundle. Starting at $19.95 monthly, it combines Apple TV+ with up to five other Apple services, making it a comprehensive all-in-one option.

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 7

Check out the official logline for Silo Season 2, Episode 7, titled “The Dive”:

“Lukas is assigned a mission. Mechanical sends a powerful message. Juliette embarks on a perilous descent — and confronts a new danger.”

What Happened in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 6?