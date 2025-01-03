Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 8, "The Book of Quinn."

Summary Love complicates survival in Silo as Walker and Carla navigate personal and moral dilemmas.

Actors Harriet Walter and Clare Perkins talk to Collider about how the stolen moments of intimacy become essential in the harsh environment of the silo.

The duo's dynamic shifts between personal desires and moral obligations, emphasizing the importance of love in a fractured world; love will survive.

The chaos ensues in Silo Season 2’s antepenultimate episode as it becomes very clear that Silo 17 isn’t as empty as Solo (Steve Zahn) believed, and Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) now faces a danger unlike anything else. But while those two work to stay alive, there’s another sort of uprising unfolding in Silo 18 that has created a lot more turmoil for its residents. In an exclusive interview with Collider for Episode 8’s “The Book of Quinn,” actors Harriet Walter and Clare Perkins dig into the complex dynamics of how “love has made [Walker] irrational and out of control of her life” while balancing some deeply personal stakes.

In the episode that dropped Friday on Apple TV+, the stakes have never been higher for Walker as Bernard (Tim Robbins) manipulates her with devastating precision after learning she and Carla (Perkins) were married. With the two still having clear feelings for each other, Bernard uses this to his advantage and threatens their lives to force them into his plans. As the stars tell us, love may complicate survival, but it also enriches it, proving that even in a fractured world, connections keep us alive.

Walker Faces Lonely Struggles in ‘Silo’ Season 2

“She makes this mistake, and she finds herself tricked into something.”

Close

As Episode 8 of Silo Season 2 turns up the heat on Walker, who’s stuck between a rock and a hard place. Walter nails it when she says it’s all about “love again — that love has made her irrational and out of control of her life.” Forced into an impossible position by Bernard, who threatens Carla’s life to turn Walker into his spy, she’s left cursing herself for falling into his trap, but it’s all very human, as the actress puts it. “She makes this mistake, and she finds herself tricked into something, and it’s because of love again,” Walter explains. It’s a painfully human reaction, one that leaves Walker questioning whether she can even fix what’s gone wrong in the silo, but it’s not as simple as it seems. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to be able to right the wrong, and nor does the audience know if she can right the wrong.”

At the same time, Carla is grappling with her own crisis, as the once-assured head of supply is now caught in Bernard’s oppressive grip and believes Walker is a traitor. “Carla’s whole situation changes,” Perkins says, “from being the head of supply and dealing with the whole silo and what the silo needs on a day-to-day basis to then being forced to contemplate the future of the silo and the future of her love, which seems like it’s back in her life.”

It’s a challenge that leaves the character at a psychological crossroads. “It all seems to be crashing down. It all seems to be going wrong, and that this person is a person that she thought she knew, but her actions are incomprehensible to her. So, I think she’s in a place where she's dared to allow herself to dream a little bit, and then it’s like, ‘Was that foolish? What have I done? What have I done? Where are we going?’”

‘Silo’ Season 2 Puts Walker and Clare to the Test

“That’s one of the main messages of the show... love will survive.”

In a world that tries to strip away so much of its understanding towards others, Silo isn’t just about survival anymore as we’ve learned through the bond of Walker and Carla. Instead, it’s about rediscovering love and trust following a barrage of secrets. With the two sharing a quiet kind of devotion, Walter admits it reveals a lot of emotional layers for the pair but also what they’ve been hiding more about themselves.

“Their love is very deep because it stood the test of a long separation and a lot of time,” Walter says. Both characters have lived in isolation for 25 years, an aspect of the series that Walter believes captures how such stolen moments of intimacy become essential in the silo’s harsh, oppressive environment.

“There’s nothing to compare with loving another human being and being able to communicate that love and do stuff to prove that love,” she adds, emphasizing how their relationship symbolizes an enriched resilience. “There are pockets of real intimacy and domestic life that really keep people going. It’s the fabric of their real world. That’s one of the main messages of the show is this idea of love between people and stolen moments behind closed doors, and despite being watched everywhere, love will survive. I love that idea.”