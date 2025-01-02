After something of a two-hander for much of Silo Season 2, with Rebecca Ferguson and Steve Zahn keeping each other company in the other silo, it looks like Ferguson's Juliette is finally no longer by herself if this first look at Episode 8 is anything to go by. Collider is thrilled to bring an exclusive sneak peek at one of our favorite series to our readers, and in it, we see Ferguson's Juliette having lost track of Zahn's "Solo," but encountering a new threat she hasn't yet faced. What happens next is not for the faint of heart.

Silo follows the lives of the last ten thousand people on Earth, residing in a mile-deep underground structure designed to shield them from the toxic and lethal world above. The origins and purpose of the silo remain a mystery, and those who dare to uncover the truth face deadly consequences. Alongside Ferguson and Zahn, the series also features a terrific cast that includes the likes of Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

The episode's logline is as follows:

"Juliette discovers something’s happened to Solo. Bernard makes an offer to Walker. Lukas meets with Salvador Quinn’s descendants."

Rebecca Ferguson Will Be Dedicating the Next Year of Her Life to 'Silo'

In the wake of Silo's renewal for two final seasons, which will be filming back to back (and are filming currently, as it happens), Ferguson, alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, spoke with Empire Magazine's Pilot TV podcast and explained how the next 12 months were going to be a "long old year." She added:

"I have scheduled my home life. I've got my Pilates in. I've got a reformer on set. No, it's wonderful. And also sort of when you get involved in something like this, the books are a certain quantity and mass, and we all knew how far it would have to go. It's more, will the audience like it? And the fact that it's going so well, it's just such a sort of homage to all of us being involved in it. So yeah, it's phenomenal that we get to do season three and four, and even if it's long, it's going to take the time it takes. And I'm excited.”

The next episode of Silo premieres on Friday. Check out the first look at the episode above.

Your changes have been saved Silo In a dystopian future, men and women reside in a vast underground silo governed by strict regulations, believed to shield them from the hazardous world above. The series delves into the complex social order within the silo and the mysteries surrounding their subterranean existence. Creator Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Common , Tim Robbins , Harriet Walter , Christian Ochoa Lavernia , Avi Nash , Billy Postlethwaite , Chinaza Uche , Iain Glen , Remmie Milner , David Oyelowo , Rick Gomez , Ferdinand Kingsley , Shane McRae , Chipo Chung , Caitlin Zoz , Matt Gomez Hidaka , Angela Yeoh , Olatunji Ayofe , Khairika Sinani , Will Patton , Akie Kotabe Expand

Watch on Apple TV+