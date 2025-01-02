There’s no stopping now in Season 2 of Silo. When former engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) ventured out of Silo 18 seemingly unharmed, none of the residents watching her would have believed she’d survive.With Juliettte’s miraculous stint, comes doubts about the Silo’s existence and the facade maintained by the tyrannical leader Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins). As the residents in the Down Deep question - and eventually criticize - Bernard’s leadership, he resorts to the only tact he knows: suppression.

Meanwhile, Juliette finds herself stuck in the abandoned SIlo 17, accompanied by the enigmatic stranger known as Solo (Steve Zahn). Their partnership, built on blind trust and countless secrets, is her only hope of surviving and making it back to Silo 18. However, just as Juliette and Solo begging to adjust to each other’s presence, Solo suddenly disappears. It seems like they might not be the only ones in Silo 17.

As Bernard’s rule begins to crumble and Juliette faces one obstacles after another, the show is far from over. With tensions higher than ever, Silo’s climax is only just reaching its peak. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in Episode 8 of Silo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 8 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 8 of Silo Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 3, 2025.

For those not on Apple TV+, viewers can score three free months. However, this offer is only redeemable within 90 days. New subscribers also have the option to choose a 7-day free trial before the $9.99/month subscription kicks in. For those looking for a deal, the Apple One bundle starts at $19.95 per month, combining Apple TV+ with up to five other Apple services for maximum value.

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 8

Check out the official logline for Silo Season 2, Episode 8, titled “The Book of Quinn”:

“Juliette discovers something’s happened to Solo. Bernard makes an offer to Walker. Lukas meets with Salvador Quinn’s descendants.”

What Happened in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 7?

Image via Apple TV+

Last time on Silo, the stakes intensifies as Bernard Holland (Robbins) faces rising rebellion while Juliette (Ferguson) battles a deadly new challenge. In the Silo, Bernard swears in Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) as his shadow and reveals the “Legacy,” a room filled with relics of humanity’s history. Kyle deciphers Salvado Quinn’s coded message but is interrupted when Mechanical disrupts the Silo with a rocket-propelled message exposing lies and corruption. The rebellion gains momentum, leaving Bernard scrambling to control the fallout, including tense confrontations with Carla (Clare Perkins) and Robert Sims (Common).

Mechanical faces internal threats as spies, known as Listeners, are exposed, and Judicial’s manipulation causes paranoia. Shirley (Remmie Milner) and Knox (Shane McRae) deal with assassination threats while protecting Maeve, who reveals Judicial’s coercion. Despite turmoil, the Down Deep unites.

On the other side, Juliette undertakes a deadly underwater mission to fix a generator in Silo 17. Pressed for time and oxygen, she risks decompression sickness to surface quickly, only to find Solo (Zahn) missing and a trail of blood hinting at a mysterious intruder.

What's 'Silo' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Image via Apple TV+

Episode Title Release Date 201 "The Engineer" Friday, November 15, 2024 202 "Order" Friday, November 22, 2024 203 "Solo" Friday, November 29, 2024 204 "The Harmonium” Friday, December 6, 2024 205 “Descent” Friday, December 13, 2024 206 "Barricades" Friday, December 20, 2024 207 "The Dive" Friday, December 27, 2024 208 “The Book of Quinn” Friday, January 3, 2025 209 TBA Friday, January 10, 2025 210 TBA Friday, January 17, 2025

