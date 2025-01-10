Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Silo Season 2, Episode 9.

Summary In the penultimate episode of Silo Season 2, Lukas uncovers hidden tunnels, leading to a chilling revelation about the silo's origins.

The mysterious Safeguard poses a grave threat, hinting at a dark turn in the finale.

Showrunner Graham Yost talks exclusively to Collider, promising significant character resolutions and dramatic shifts in the impending Season 2 finale.

With just one more episode to go on Apple TV+, Silo is about to get a lot more intense and dramatic ahead of its highly anticipated Season 2 finale next week. Following Episode 9’s “The Safeguard,” the stage is set for a high-stakes ending as Solo’s (Steve Zahn) past begins to unravel, Walker’s (Harriet Walter) betrayal is at the forefront, and the hidden truths of the silos push Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) to her limit. Adding to the mounting tension is the mysterious Safeguard — a pivotal element of horror that showrunner, Graham Yost hints will set up the finale for a “good episode” that does more than just pique our interest.

In Episode 9, Lukas’s (Avi Nash) investigation takes a significant turn when he discovers hidden tunnels that somehow connect to the perplexing past of the silo’s origins. As he explores further, he learns only a few have reached this point before — Salvador Quinn, Meadows (Tanya Moodie) and George (Ferdinand Kingsley), who never spoke of it to anyone, not even his partner, Juliette. “In [Episode] 8, we get into that thing with Lukas, tracking down the story of Salvador Quinn and heading towards something that then plays out in [Episode] 9, and frankly, into [Episode] 10,” Yost tells Collider. As the episode builds tension, it concludes on a chilling note that sets the stage for a revelation that will change everything.

What Is the Safeguard in ‘Silo’?

“It’s not good. It’s not a good thing.”

Image via Apple TV+

As Episode 9’s “The Safeguard” dives deeper into the puzzles that have been simmering all season, Yost teases how the last few episodes, particularly everything in Lukas’s discoveries, have been a precursor to understanding what’s to come for the Season 2 finale. As the episode brings him to places previously unknown to silo residents, he begins to uncover truths about tunnels, pumps, and the strange history of the silo’s founders. It’s an episode Yost admits is not only his “favorite,” but one that will have fans on edge.

“Episode 9 ends with, ‘Do you know what the safeguard is, Mr. Kyle?’ ‘I do.’ Well, we don’t know what it is, but we’re going to get an idea in the next episode, and it’s not good. It’s not a good thing. It’s a big, bad thing,” Yost says, admitting fans of the books will know exactly what it is. The safeguard, a term Yost describes as an “anodyne name” that “sounds okay,” is anything but reassuring.

What’s Ahead for ‘Silo’ Season 2’s Finale?

“That’s a new wrinkle that we see in Juliette.”